Netherlands vs. Sweden: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 09:56

Netherlands and Sweden will lock horns in the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

Sweden currently sit at the top of Group F, having recorded a 5-1 win over Tunisia in their tournament opener, while Netherlands are third on one point, drawing 2-2 with Japan in their first game of this summer's competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Netherlands and Sweden ahead of this weekend's match.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 25

Netherlands wins: 12

Draws: 5

Sweden wins: 8

Netherlands vs. Sweden is a fixture that dates all the way back to 1908, with the pair first meeting in a third-place playoff at the Olympic Games - Netherlands won 2-0 on that occasion, and they were victorious in the first four games between the two nations.

Sweden's first win over Netherlands was a 4-1 success in a friendly in August 1919, but five of their opening six games in all competitions ended in wins for Holland.

Netherlands lead the overall head-to-head record between the two teams, having won 12 of their previous 25 matches, suffering eight defeats and also drawing five.

The last meeting between the two teams was a World Cup qualification match in October 2017, with Netherlands recording a 2-0 victory, but the reverse game in Sweden finished 1-1.

There has only been one previous clash between the two nations at a World Cup - that came at the 1974 competition, with the pair playing out a goalless draw in the group stage; Netherlands went on to lose the 1974 World Cup final to West Germany.

The pair also famously met in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004, with Netherlands winning 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

Oct 10, 2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (World Cup qualifier)

Sep 06, 2016: Sweden 1-1 Netherlands (World Cup qualifier)

Oct 11, 2011: Sweden 3-2 Netherlands (European Championship qualifier)

Oct 12, 2010: Netherlands 4-1 Sweden (European Championship qualifier)

Nov 19, 2008: Netherlands 3-1 Sweden (international friendly)

Aug 18, 2004: Sweden 2-2 Netherlands (international friendly)

June 26, 2004: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands - Netherlands win 5-4 on penalties (European Championship)

Apr 27, 1983: Netherlands 0-3 Sweden (international friendly)

Sept 04, 1974: Sweden 1-5 Netherlands (international friendly)

Jun 19, 1974: Netherlands 0-0 Sweden (World Cup)