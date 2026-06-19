World Cup Gameweek 2
Netherlands
Jun 20, 2026 6.00pm
Houston Stadium
Sweden

Team News: Netherlands vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Netherlands vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Joel Marklund / BILDBYRÅN

Netherlands and Sweden will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group F on Saturday.

Sweden are currently top of the section on three points, with Netherlands in third on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

NETHERLANDS VS. SWEDEN

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

SWEDEN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres

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