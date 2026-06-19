Team News: Netherlands vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Netherlands and Sweden will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group F on Saturday.
Sweden are currently top of the section on three points, with Netherlands in third on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
NETHERLANDS VS. SWEDEN
NETHERLANDS
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo
SWEDEN
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres