Netherlands vs. Sweden: Predicted Holland XI for World Cup clash including Memphis Depay decision

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 15:32 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 15:35

Memphis Depay is again likely to start on the bench when Netherlands continue their 2026 World Cup campaign against Sweden on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is his country's all-time leading goalscorer with 55, but a recent injury problem meant that he did not feature in the 2-2 draw with Japan on June 14 until the 70th minute.

Holland head coach Ronald Koeman is again expected to be cautious when it comes to Memphis, so Donyell Malen could feature through the middle.

There was criticism of Cody Gakpo's performance against Japan last time out, but the Liverpool attacker is set to continue in the starting side.

Meanwhile, there will be a spot for Manchester United-linked Crysencio Summerville, who found the back of the net against Japan.

Frenkie de Jong will continue in the middle of midfield, while Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven are set to be notable starters for Netherlands at the back.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

> Click here to see how Sweden could line up against Netherlands