Netherlands vs. Sweden: Predicted XI for Graham Potter's side in fascinating 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 15:31 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 15:32

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool's Alexander Isak are set to continue in the final third of the field when Sweden take on Netherlands in the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League strike duo were in excellent form against Tunisia last time out, both finding the back of the net in what proved to be a 5-1 success for Graham Potter's side.

As a result, Anthony Elanga will more than likely have to accept a spot on the bench.

It would not be a surprise to see head coach Potter name an unchanged side for this match considering that no fitness problems have been reported.

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall may therefore have to accept a role off the bench.

Yasin Ayari was a standout player for Sweden last time out, finding the back of the net on two occasions, and the 22-year-old will continue in the side.

Victor Lindelof is also still considered a vital player for his country and will feature at the back, while Isak Hien is in line to win his 31st cap.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Netherlands could line up against Sweden