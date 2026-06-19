Netherlands vs. Sweden: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Jun 2026 12:05

Netherlands and Sweden will continue their World Cup 2026 campaigns when they clash at Houston Stadium on Saturday.

Ronald Koeman's side were held to a 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening Group F game, while Graham Potter's side recorded a comprehensive 5-1 win against Tunisia.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Netherlands vs. Sweden kick off?

Netherlands and Sweden's Group F clash will kick off at 6pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Netherlands vs. Sweden being played?

The World Cup encounter is being held at Houston Stadium, which can hold up to 71,054 supporters.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Sweden in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Netherlands vs. Sweden?

Netherlands will be eager to get their first win of the 2026 World Cup on the board when they take on Sweden, and three points would take them into the top two of the Group F standings.

Meanwhile, a result for Sweden would all but ensure their place in the round of 32, while a win would secure their place in the top two of the group.

> Our full preview of Netherlands vs. Sweden can be found here