Netherlands 2-2 Japan: Crysencio Summerville makes major transfer statement amid PSG interest

By Matthew Cooper | 14 Jun 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 23:19

The Netherlands began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan in Group F on Friday, with Crysencio Summerville scoring a brilliant goal to underline his quality.

Virgil van Dijk put the Dutch ahead before Keito Nakamura bagged an equaliser. Summerville then scored a magnificent goal to make it 2-1, but Daichi Kamada ultimately rescued a late point for Japan.

Netherlands 2-2 Japan: What just happened?

In what was billed as one of the most intriguing group games at the World Cup so far, it was no surprise to see this clash end as a draw.

After a quiet first half that saw the Dutch struggle to break down Japan's disciplined defence, the game burst into life in the second half.

It was Van Dijk who finally made the breakthrough in the 51st minute, heading home a Denzel Dumfries cross, but Japan equalised just six minutes later as Nakamura's snap shot was deflected past Bart Verbruggen.

Summerville then fired the Dutch back in front with an excellent strike before Japan equalised in the 88th minute from a corner, with the final touch coming off Kamada.

Netherlands 2-2 Japan: The big talking point

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

In a dramatic second half, it was Summerville who produced a moment of real quality with his goal in the 64th minute. Having received the ball on the edge of the box, the winger cut inside onto his weaker left foot and fired the ball past Zion Suzuki. It was an excellent goal that highlighted exactly why the likes of Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in his services.

Netherlands 2-2 Japan: The bigger picture

Despite being relegated from the Premier League with West Ham United last season, Summerville impressed in the second half of the campaign as he made seven goal contributions in his last 17 league appearances.

Although his efforts were not enough to keep West Ham up, they have led to him getting linked with several clubs this summer, including PSG, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma.

The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and has now made an impact at the World Cup, with former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson hailing his performance.

"Grade A piece of wing play," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live of Summerville's goal. "He still has so much more to do, it's a good touch with his right foot and it opens up for him on the left foot and this time it's the left post of Zion Sukuki that the ball kisses. A brilliant goal."

If Summerville can create more moments of magic at this tournament, then he will surely earn himself a big-money move.