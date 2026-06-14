Netherlands vs Japan: After Wataru Endo withdrawal, who stands out for Hajime Moriyasu's side?

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jun 2026 21:06

Japan at the 2026 World Cup: at a glance Group: F – Netherlands, Tunisia, Sweden Absent (injury): Wataru Endo (Lisfranc, retired), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Takumi Minamino Ueda: 25 Eredivisie goals in 2025-26 – Dutch top-flight top scorer by 8 Ito: 10 qualifying assists in 395 minutes – second only to Akram Afif in the Asian section Nagatomo: First Japanese player named in five World Cup squads – also an Asian record

Ahead of Netherland's opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Japan, Sports Mole site coordinator Ben Knapton shares who could stand out for the Asian side after losing Wataru Endo.

Wataru Endo's withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup is a blow for Japan, and a painful one for the player himself, who has announced his international retirement alongside it.

Netherlands vs Japan

Mitoma not the only player missing

Endo is not the only injury blow, with Kaoru Mitoma having pulled out a couple of months ago with a hamstring problem.

Mitoma is the kind of player who always makes something happen for Brighton, and he will be missed.

In World Cup qualifying, however, he was actually outshone by three of his fellow attackers, each of whom accumulated at least ten goals or assists combined.

Japan's attack: Ueda, Kubo and Ito

Ayase Ueda is the striker at the heart of Japan's plans, having scored 25 Eredivisie goals in the 2025-26 season, by far and away the highest total in the Dutch top flight.

Takefusa Kubo has always been seen as one of football's great prodigies, and the Real Sociedad forward now carries that expectation into the biggest stage of his career.

Junya Ito, who plays for Genk in Belgium, is 33, but shone for Japan throughout World Cup qualifying.

Maeda finds top gear at the right time

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Daizen Maeda of Celtic is a Japanese stalwart who has been a consistent attacking presence for the national team for several years.

He went 17 games without a goal between January and April of the domestic season, but then scored nine times in his last seven matches as Celtic pushed hard for the title.

He comes into the World Cup in spectacular form.

Sano: the Wembley standout who steps into the void

Kaishu Sano: 2025-26 in numbers Bundesliga minutes 3,059 out of a possible 3,060 Conference League QF scored in QF first leg vs Strasbourg Wembley (vs England) MOM 5/6 ground duels won • 94% pass accuracy Reported valuation ~£52m Brighton & Brentford leading interest

Away from the attackers, Endo is a significant loss, but Kaishu Sano of Mainz is the midfielder who showed his quality most clearly when Japan beat England at Wembley, where he was the standout performer on the night.

He is a relentless presence in the middle of the park, a willing runner and a dual winner in the tackle.

Sano played every single minute of the Bundesliga season and helped Mainz reach the quarterfinals of the Conference League.

He has been linked with a fee of around 50 million, with Manchester United apparently among the interested parties, although it is not clear how firm that link is.

Veteran left-back Yuto Nagatomo would be a surprise starter, but he becomes the first Japanese player to have been named in five World Cup squads – a landmark for the country and for Asian football.