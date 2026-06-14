Netherlands at World Cup 2026: can Ronald  Koeman's side finally deliver?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Jun 2026 20:31

At a glance: Netherlands at World Cup 2026 Qualifying record: P8, W6, D2, L0 (Group G winners) Goals: 27 scored, 4 conceded in qualifying Odds to win the tournament: 20/1 (eighth in the outright market) Group F opponents: Japan, Sweden, Tunisia Opening fixture: vs Japan, June 14 (AT&T Stadium, Dallas) FIFA world ranking: 7th

Ahead of Netherland's opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Japan, Sports Mole site coordinator Ben Knapton assesses Holland’s chances of lifting the trophy and the loss of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber.

Could this be Netherlands’ year?

It feels like the perpetual debate with the Netherlands before a World Cup. Everyone thinks they could get over the line this time, but then it never happens.

They are the outsiders of the favourites for this World Cup, they have odds of 20 to 1 to win it.

They went unbeaten in qualifying, but had two quite disappointing draws with Poland.

They had a disappointing warm-up period, losing to Algeria and only beating Uzbekistan 2-1 thanks to two Cody Gakpo penalties.

Under Ronald Koeman they still have that total footballing identity, those really quick snappy passes, but at the same time they've been accused of being too pragmatic.

After their draws with Poland, Virgil van Dijk came out and said they should have tried to play quicker - "we were too slow on the ball, Koeman wants to attack."

He recognises the perception of being too pragmatic a coach for a country like the Netherlands.

But the evidence so far in the friendlies, and against a nation such as Poland, makes it difficult to see them getting over the line.

The right-back situation Jurrien Timber (Arsenal): Ruled out with a persistent groin injury confirmed by the KNVB after the Uzbekistan friendly. Can operate as right-back and centre-back. Primarily a defensive asset: elite at shutting down opponents in one-on-one situations. Denzel Dumfries (expected starter): Significantly stronger in the attacking phase than Timber. The first-choice option when the Netherlands need width and forward threat from the right side. Significantly stronger in the attacking phase than Timber. The first-choice option when the Netherlands need width and forward threat from the right side. Mats Wieffer (Brighton): A natural defensive midfielder who has been converted to right-back during the club season. Rated 5.5/10 by one Dutch ratings outlet following the Algeria friendly, with the accompanying verdict that Dumfries is needed back as quickly as possible. A natural defensive midfielder who has been converted to right-back during the club season. Rated 5.5/10 by one Dutch ratings outlet following the Algeria friendly, with the accompanying verdict that Dumfries is needed back as quickly as possible. Lutsharel Geertruida (Sunderland): Called up as Timber's official squad replacement. Operated as standby cover during the pre-tournament camp and featured in the Algeria fixture.

How big a miss is Timber?

Timber is one of the best one-on-one right-backs on the planet, he's not as strong going forward as Denzel Dumfries, but if you're looking for a player who will just shut down the opposition and wriggle out of tight spaces, Timber is the one you want.

Interestingly, the other right-back option is Mats Wieffer from Brighton, who has transitioned from midfielder to right-back.

In a player ratings report from the Algeria defeat, he was only given a 5.5, with the reporter saying they need Dumfries back ASAP.

What Dumfries brings in attack and what Timber brings in defence, if they need to shut up shop Timber would have been perfect.

He can also play as a centre-back, so he's a big miss.