Netherlands vs. Japan team news: Eight Premier League players named for World Cup Group F opener

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 19:50 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 20:00

Ronald Koeman has selected Crysencio Summerville in his Netherlands XI for Sunday's World Cup fixture against Japan.

Despite the West Ham United winger only making his senior international debut earlier this month, he gets the nod on the right flank.

As well as the Championship attacker, Koeman has selected seven players who ply their trade in the Premier League, including captain Virgil van Dijk.

Amid speculation regarding his club future, Jan Paul van Hecke partners the Liverpool star in the middle of the defence.

After his strong second half of the season with Roma, Donyell Malen is selected as the number nine, while Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is the most advanced of the three Oranje players in the engine room.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Japan name nine players who started win over England

Meanwhile, Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu has selected nine of the players that started the 1-0 victory over England at Wembley Stadium in March.

Kaoru Mitoma was a known injury absentee, while Junya Ito also misses out for the Asian giants.

Daizen Maeda and Takefusa Kubo are the two players who come into the team. It remains to be seen whether Maeda or Keito Nakamura will be deployed at left wing-back.

Ayase Ueda, who netted 25 goals for Feyenoord in this season's Eredivisie, leads the attack.

Crystal Palace star Daichi Kamada takes his place in the engine room, with Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito named in the back three.

This game kicks off six hours before Sweden and Tunisia square off in the other opening fixture of Group F.

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Veen; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen

Japan XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H Ito; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Kubo, Maeda; Ueda