Spain vs Cape Verde: How minnows could pull off biggest World Cup upset of all time

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Jun 2026 22:54

As Cape Verde prepare for their historic debut on football's biggest stage, Sports Mole coordinator Ben Knapton examines whether the Blue Sharks are capable of delivering a seismic upset against one of the 2026 World Cup's leading contenders, Spain.

Could Cape Verde pull off the biggest World Cup upset of all time?

They were the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup for five weeks, until Curacao overtook them.

They topped a qualifying group that included Cameroon, inflicting their only loss on them with a 1-0 win and they also beat Serbia 3-0 in a friendly.

Serbia aren't the force they once were, but that's still a standout result for Cape Verde.

At a glance: Cape Verde at World Cup 2026 World Cup debut: Yes (first ever appearance) Population: Approx. 525,000 (third-smallest nation at the tournament) Qualifying record: P10, W7, D2, L1 (Group D winners, four points clear of Cameroon) Key qualifying result: 1-0 win vs Cameroon (Cameroon's only qualifying defeat) Pre-tournament friendlies: 3-0 vs Serbia (May 31) Manager: Bubista (in charge since January 2020) Group H opponents: Spain (June 15), Uruguay (June 21), Saudi Arabia (June 27) FIFA world ranking: 67th

The set-piece weapon

Cape Verde may be taking a leaf out of Arsenal's book, as they love a set-piece goal. Around 40% of their goals in qualifying came from set pieces.

They can force corners and free-kicks and try to attack Spain's centre-backs.

With all due respect, there's no Puyol or Sergio Ramos in the Spain defence, so there could be some joy to be had.

Manager Bubista has been at the helm since early 2020, he has said that no matter what opposition Cape Verde face, they will stick to their identity and principles.

We can expect lots of direct attacks.

When defending in a 4-4-2, they mainly try to pack the centre of the pitch and don't mark the opposition wingers directly.

Cape Verde vs Spain: the tactical picture Cape Verde's defensive shape: A compact 4-4-2 block that prioritises filling the central channels. The wide midfielders are not assigned to track opposition wingers directly, which leaves width deliberately available to the opponent. Cape Verde's attacking approach: Direct, vertical play. Set pieces are a primary source of goals, accounting for approximately 40% of their qualifying goals. Ryan Mendes is the designated set-piece taker. Spain's wide threat: Lamine Yamal (hamstring, not expected to start) and Nico Williams (also managing a hamstring concern) may not feature from the first minute. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo are likely options if both are rested. The set-piece angle: Spain's current central defenders, while capable, do not carry the aerial authority of the Puyol and Ramos era. Repeated set-piece pressure from Cape Verde represents their clearest route to a goal.

The Spain challenge

Against a Spain side that could have Lamine Yamal starting, which doesn't look to be the case, that would be a huge danger.

Spain do have plenty of wide threats beyond Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

If they can absorb pressure, win the ball back and get those runs in behind or force set pieces, they could spring a surprise.

But I'm really clutching at straws there.