Newcastle summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Eddie Howe's side in 2026 summer window

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Jun 2026 07:20

Newcastle United endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign as they finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for Europe.

They have already kicked off their summer transfer business by signing goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims and selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and plenty more deals are expected.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Newcastle confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Ewen Jaouen (GK | £24m from Reims)

Newcastle confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Anthony Gordon (LW | £69.3m to Barcelona)

Travis Hernes (CM | Undisclosed to Groningen)

Kieran Trippier (RB | Free transfer to Wolves)

Emil Krafth (RB | Free transfer)

John Ruddy (GK | Free transfer)

Matt Targett (LB | Free transfer)

Newcastle net spend: Summer 2026

Newcastle total spend Summer 2026: £24m

Newcastle total income Summer 2026: £69.3m

Newcastle net spend Summer 2026: £45.3m

Latest Newcastle transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In:

© Imago

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Victor Munoz (Osasuna)

Lamine Camara (AS Monaco)

Out:

Lewis Hall (Manchester United)

Sandro Tonali (Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City)

You can find a complete list of the latest Newcastle United transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.