Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa's 'new' target, Newcastle midfield signing, Maxence Lacroix replacement

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jul 2026 23:47

Aston Villa have turned their attention to Everton midfielder James Garner, the latest report has revealed.

The new Premier League season is fast approaching, and summer 2026 looks like it could be a pivotal one for the Lions.

Unai Emery will not only have to contend with the demands of Champions League football, but he will also have to find ways of significantly strengthening his midfield.

Youri Tielemans has made the switch to Manchester United, while Amadou Onana is set to miss most of the coming season due to a knee injury.

Football Insider claim that Villa are now targeting Everton's James Garner, though the Toffees are said to be relaxed about his situation.

© Imago / News Images

Crystal Palace transfer news: Maxence Lacroix replacement?

Crystal Palace are reported to be in advanced talks to sign Chrislain Matsima from Augsburg.

The summer period will be a crucial one for new Eagles boss Pierre Sage, who will look to build upon the success of previous manager Oliver Glasner.

However, the Frenchman looks set to lose a key player given Chelsea are said to be advancing in negotiations to sign centre-back Lacroix.

His exit would leave the club short at the back, especially after Marc Guehi joined Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News report that Palace are now looking at signing central defenders, and they are making significant progress in discussions with Augsburg for Matsima.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Newcastle United transfer news: Bruno Guimaraes replacement?

Newcastle United have agreed a a deal with Monaco for midfielder Aladji Bamba, the newest report has claimed.

The Toon will play their second pre-season game on Saturday against Gateshead, but fans are worried ahead of the new league campaign.

Eddie Howe has already lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, a significant blow given the Italian has been among the best midfielders in the division since signing in 2023.

The Magpies also face the prospect of losing Bruno Guimaraes, who has been subject of significant interest from Arsenal this summer.

A new report from Sky Sports News claims that Newcastle have agreed a £35.5m deal with Monaco for Aladji Bamba, with the 20-year-old set to have his medical, though supporters are concerned that it could make a Guimaraes exit more likely.