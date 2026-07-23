Preview: Liverpool vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Jul 2026 23:31

Liverpool will begin a new era under Andoni Iraola on Saturday, when they take on Sunderland in a pre-season friendly at GEODIS Park, as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

The Reds will be hoping for a win to mark the occasion, while the Black Cats are looking to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

Liverpool struggled throughout 2025-26 with Arne Slot at the helm, failing to defend their Premier League crown and ending the term trophyless.

To make matters worse, the Reds set a club-record for most losses in a single season this century, suffering 20 defeats as they limped to a fifth-place finish - a shocking outcome that led to Slot's dismissal at the close of the campaign.

Former Bournemouth boss Iraola was tapped as his replacement, and fans will be keen to see his intense, physical playstyle in action for the first time after comparisons were drawn between that of the 44-year-old and Anfield icon Jurgen Klopp.

However, supporters will have to wait to witness the full potential of Iraola's system, given that a number of first-team stars such as Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister have not joined Liverpool on their pre-season tour due to either the need to rest or participation in the World Cup.

Last season, the Reds were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Sunderland at Anfield in December, a game that required an own goal from Nordi Mukiele for Slot's side to even walk away with a point.

However, Liverpool bounced back in the return fixture, and became the first team to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League with a 1-0 triumph in February, courtesy of a second-half effort from Van Dijk.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland enjoyed an incredible season back in the top flight after eight years away, and are currently preparing to ensure it was not a one-off.

The Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final in 2024-25, and immediately set about building a team capable of competing once they had made the step up.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was the key arrival last summer, taking up the captaincy and guiding Le Bris's side to a remarkable seventh-place finish after making the switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

That was enough to bring Europa League football to the Stadium of Light for 2026-27, and next season will mark the first time Sunderland have competed on the continental stage since the 1973-74 European Cup Winners' Cup - as well as just the second time in their history.

As the club looks ahead to the upcoming season, the Black Cats are embarking on a tour of the United States that will also see them face Wrexham and Leeds United this summer, following on from their 5-1 demolition of York City on July 18.

Le Bris's men will later play Lens and Rennes in August, but it would be fair to say that Saturday's showdown against Liverpool - whom they have not beaten in 12 head-to-head clashes - is their most high-profile friendly.

Liverpool form:

This is Liverpool's first fixture since the end of 2025-26.

Sunderland friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool will not have their full group of first-team players in the US this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and summer-signing Victor Munoz absent after featuring in the World Cup final.

Likewise, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Cody Gakpo will be working separately at the Reds' training ground, while Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are set to join Iraola's contingent next week, skipping this game.

Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) have all travelled with the squad but remain unavailable as they recover from long-term injuries.

In their absence, Giorgi Mamardashvili could start in goal, shielded by a centre-back pairing of club veteran Joe Gomez and new arrival Jeremy Jacquet.

Rio Ngumoha should start as part of Liverpool's forward line, and may be joined by Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai behind 18-year-old striker Will Wright.

As for Sunderland, they will be without Granit Xhaka, Chemsdine Talbi, Omar Alderete, and Thomas Meunier due to their progression to the latter stages of World Cup 2026.

In a similar vein, Brian Brobbey, Nilson Angulo, Habib Diarra, Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Arthur Masuaku, and Noah Sadiki will join the squad in the US on July 26, missing Saturday's friendly.

Unfortunately, 21-year-old winger Jocelin Ta Bi was denied a VISA to enter the country, though Sunderland have appealed the decision and are hoping to see him link up with their contingent in the next few days.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Jacquet, Kerkez; Nyoni, Jones; Szoboszlai, Elliott, Ngumoha; Wright

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Mukiele, O'Nien, Hume, Reinildo; Browne, Rigg; Scott, Le Fee, Tutierov; Ogunsuyi

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland

Liverpool are not at full strength and are still getting to grips with the demands of a new manager, so while they may win, do not expect a thrashing on Saturday.

Sunderland are also missing a number of key stars, including captain Xhaka, though they are more than capable of posing a threat to the Reds this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.