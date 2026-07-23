Preview: Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jul 2026 23:02

Seeking their second away win in MLS this year, Real Salt Lake will pay a visit to Providence Park for a date with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Following a 2-2 draw versus Dallas on Wednesday, the Timbers are 12th in the Western Conference, while Claret and Cobalt remain fourth, losing 3-1 at Los Angeles FC in midweek.

Match preview

There is still a long way to go, but we are seeing some positive signs from the Timbers since the sacking of Phil Neville.

Interim manager Jack Cassidy guided them to a 5-1 win over the Seattle Sounders with this team coming from two goals down on Wednesday to earn a point, their first under Marti Cifuentes.

This team have netted a combined seven times in their last two outings, four more than they managed in their three matches combined before that.

The Timbers’ two-match unbeaten run has them four points below the Western Conference playoff line after 16 matchdays.

Portland have scored in all seven of their regular-season home encounters in 2026, but have also conceded in all but one of those games.

Three of their last four home meetings versus Salt Lake across all competitions ended in a Timbers triumph, with the last one being in the 2025 wildcard round (3-1).

© Imago / SOPA Images

Game three of their four-game road trip will occur this weekend for RSL, a side that are desperate for some positivity away from home.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men have lost three of their last four matches as the visitors in this competition, conceding a combined nine goals over that stretch.

RSL have dropped points in five of their last six regular season away contests in July since 2023, with their only triumph over that stretch coming in Portland in July of last year (1-0).

Salt Lake are six points clear of the Western Conference playoff line, but only three points currently separate them from the Houston Dynamo who are seventh.

After 15 matchdays, they have picked up 26 points, a dozen more than they had at this same stage a year ago.

Claret and Cobalt can sweep their regular season series with Portland on Saturday for the first time since 2017 after beating them in Utah 2-0 in May.

Portland Timbers Major League Soccer form:

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago

Due to foot and ankle soreness, Juan David Mosquera will likely miss this game for the Timbers, while Gage Guerra and Omir Fernandez are dealing with lower body injuries.

Kevin Kelsy has three goals in his last two games as he and Felipe Mora brought them back from 2-0 down on Wednesday to earn them a point.

An Achilles issue will keep Ariath Piol on the Real Salt Lake sidelines this weekend, Aiden Hezarkhani has a toe problem, Justen Glad will be questionable because of an adductor strain and Emeka Eneli is likely out with a knee injury.

Lukas Engel had the only strike for them on Wednesday, the first of the MLS campaign for the Danish defender.

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Bye, Surman, K. Miller, Fory; Bassett, Caicedo, Da Costa; Aravena, Kelsy, Antony

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Gozo, Quinton, Engel, Yedlin, Junqua; Guilavogui, Spierings, Ruiz, Luna; Solans

We say: Portland Timbers 2-0 Real Salt Lake

RSL are not the same team on the road as they are at home, and a rejuvenated Timbers’ attack should be able to take advantage of the visitors' backline, which seem to give away a lot of chances away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.