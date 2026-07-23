Preview: Rotherham United vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 23 Jul 2026 22:28

Rotherham United and Sheffield United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season on Saturday, when they meet at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for a friendly.

The South Yorkshire sides have each made unbeaten starts to pre-season with four games each on the board.

Match preview

Rotherham United return to pre-season action on Saturday as they continue to gear up for life in League Two under new management.

They head into England's fourth tier in the midst of a slump, having suffered two relegations in the past three seasons, dropping from League One last time around after enjoying 12 consecutive seasons between the second and third tiers.

The 2025-26 term was a particularly poor one for the Millers, who finished 22nd on just 41 points from their 46 games, 11 points adrift of safety.

That campaign started under Matt Hamshaw and finished with Lee Clark at the helm, and they have since undergone several changes with Steve McLaren taking over as Director of Football and Alex Bruce taking the reins as manager for their upcoming League Two term.

Now on the back of draws against non-league Emley and Matlock Town and a 1-0 away win over Alfreton Town on Tuesday with Fabio Tavares on the scoresheet, Rotherham United will hope to up the intensity and continue an unbeaten run against tougher opposition at the weekend.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis

Their visitors make the short trip across South Yorkshire in search of another win of their own, having made a positive start to their preparations for a third consecutive Championship campaign.

Sheffield United were only denied an immediate return to the Premier League in the playoff final in 2024-25, but after a turbulent summer including the dismissal and September rehiring of Chris Wilder, they endured a disappointing campaign last time around.

The Blades failed to sustain any kind of top-six bid and instead found themselves fighting at the bottom end of the division for large parts, eventually finishing 13th on 60 points from 46 games thanks to a final-day 2-1 away win at Derby County.

Aiming for a much-improved bid in 2026-27 and with the hopes of challenging for promotion once again, Wilder's men began pre-season with a win over Halifax Town and a draw with Chesterfield, before beating Levante 2-1 in Spain and Huddersfield Town 3-1 behind closed doors on Tuesday, having fallen behind and eventually prevailed with Tom Cannon, Sam McCallum and Tahith Chong on the scoresheet.

Sheffield United will now bid to make it three straight wins and carry on building up their preparation before heading to Germany for a final friendly against Bochum next weekend with the beginning of the term looming.

Rotherham United friendly form:

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Sheffield United friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Alex Bruce rotated his Rotherham United squad heavily in recent friendlies with many trialists handed opportunities in either half, but he may switch to a stronger lineup as their pre-season hits its toughest test yet.

The Millers have seen plenty of squad changes over the summer so far, with Zak Jules, Joe Powell, Dru Yearwood, Shaun McWilliams and Jordan Hugill among those to depart after their League One relegation.

They have strengthened too, though, with wide man Aaron Nemane, midfielders Jamie Jellis and Ossama Ashley and attacker Fabio Tavares arriving, and they could all start in a full-strength XI on Saturday with Tavares having got on the scoresheet last time out.

Chris Wilder fielded a strong Sheffield United starting XI for Tuesday's friendly with Huddersfield Town, before making rotations throughout the contest, and Saturday should bring a similar lineup, with Harrison Burrows likely to miss out again after not featuring in midweek.

Brentford loanee Romelle Donovan has featured heavily in pre-season thus far, while new arrival Matt Doherty could make a first Blades appearance with Jamal Baptiste also back in the fold in defence after spending last season on loan with Saturday's hosts.

Tom Cannon should continue in attack having scored twice in pre-season, while Patrick Bamford remains their key man at the top end of the pitch having netted 12 goals in 28 Championship appearances in his debut Blades campaign last time around.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Adegboyega, Agbaire, Cover; Ashley, Jellis, Lee; Nemane, Tavares, Martha

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Doherty, Tanganga, Baptiste, McCallum; Arblaster, Peck; Donovan, O'Hare, Cannon; Bamford

We say: Rotherham United 1-3 Sheffield United

While Rotherham United have been unbeaten in pre-season thus far and have managed to make some important additions to a struggling squad this summer, they face their toughest test yet and may struggle to match a strong Sheffield United squad.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.