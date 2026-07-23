Preview: Degerfors vs. Djurgardens IF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jul 2026 22:18

Aiming to end their three-month wait without an Allsvenskan win, Degerfors welcome Djurgardens IF to Stora Valla in Saturday's gameweek 14 encounter.

The relegation-threatened hosts have gone nine matches without success since their last win in April, leaving them just outside the dreaded bottom two on goal difference ahead of this weekend's meeting with Europe-chasing opponents.

Match preview

When Degerfors beat AIK 2-1 in their penultimate league match in April, they celebrated a second win in three and two wins from four to start the season.

At the time, few would have foreseen what was to come: going winless in the next nine top-flight matches; however, that has been Bruket's lot.

Since their 2-1 success over AIK, Henok Goitom's team have gone winless in the competition, losing five and drawing four.

Perhaps more worrying is that the June hiatus has seemingly worsened the third-bottom club's position, despite a 3-2 victory in a tune-up match against Lillestrom ahead of the Allsvenskan's resumption.

However, having played out four draws and lost two before the break, three defeats have followed since the league resumed, with Goitom's side failing to score in losses to Malmo (1-0), Vasteras SK (2-0) and Hammarby (4-0).

The latest reverse marked Degerfors' heaviest of the 2026 season, and this weekend's visitors to the Orebro County club will look to inflict more misery on their struggling hosts.

© Iconsport

By contrast, the month-long hiatus has been to Djurgarden's benefit, highlighted by the team's upswing since the start of July.

After having fallen to consecutive losses to Sirius (3-2) and Brommapojkarna (2-1) to close out May, Jani Honkavaara's troops have returned by claiming seven points from three gameweeks, scoring seven goals and conceding two.

Having resumed with a 4-2 victory over Hacken away from home, the Iron Stoves have now claimed back-to-back clean sheets in mid-July's 3-0 success against Halmstad and a goalless game away at Orgryte.

The recent results have pushed them to fifth in the table, level on 20 points with Malmo, one behind AIK in fourth and three adrift of Hacken occupying the second Conference League qualifying spot.

With the right result this weekend — an AIK draw and Hacken loss — fifth-placed Djurgarden would rise to third in the standings; however, the travelling supporters will feel it is only a matter of when and not if they would surge into the top three based on their team's current form.

Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D

L

D

L

L

L

Djurgardens IF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Although Degerfors did not seem to suffer any injuries in their loss at Hammarby, the hosts are without Daniel Sundgren (heel) and Juhani Pikkarainen (ACL) for this weekend and the foreseeable future, respectively.

Of the home team's expected front three of Nahom Girmai, Arman Taranis and Dijan Vukojevic, only Taranis has netted more than one goal, highlighting Bruket's absence of reliable match-winning quality.

Djurgardens do not have such issues, with Kristian Stromland Lien, Bo Asluv Hegland and Patric Aslund scoring seven, four and three goals respectively heading into Saturday's encounter.

Hegland's eight assists bring his goal involvement tally to 12, highlighting his dual threat of goalscorer and provider.

While Honkavaara has a healthy squad to select from, Leon Hien, who has not played since last month's tune-up 1-1 draw with Sirius, is out injured for the visitors.

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Gideon, Skuseth, Ohlsson, Diatara; Barsoum, Karlsson, Hussein; Girmai, Taranis, Vukojevic

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Rinne; Johansson, Tenho, Une, Larsson; Sitanen, Finndell; Aslund, Hegland, Fallenius; Lien

We say: Degerfors 1-3 Djurgardens IF

It is logically hard not to make a case for Djurgarden, considering their superior form and presence of more reliable match-winning quality.

As such, the Iron Stoves are backed to see off their hosts from Orebro County, inflicting a fourth consecutive league defeat on the relegation-threatened side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.