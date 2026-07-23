Preview: CF Montreal vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jul 2026 22:13

In search of their first MLS victory since early May, CF Montreal will welcome Inter Miami to Saputo Stadium on matchday 17 for both sides on Saturday.

A 1-0 loss at Nashville SC in midweek has Le CFM sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, while Miami moved up to second thanks to a 3-2 triumph over the Chicago Fire.

Match preview

Defensively, Montreal have come a long way in recent weeks, but that has not enabled them to gain much ground in the MLS playoff race.

Philippe Eullaffroy’s men have conceded a goal or fewer in all four of their competitive fixtures this month but are four points below the postseason line with four teams to catch.

Montreal are one of four teams in the league this year that are averaging fewer than a point per game, collecting 0.94 so far.

Three of their next four league outings take place at Saputo Stadium, where the home team have suffered just one defeat in their last six domestic affairs (2-0 to the Chicago Fire).

Meanwhile, three of their four league victories this season occurred at Saputo Stadium, with this side conceding just one goal in those three triumphs combined.

Le CFM have points in two of their last three regular season home meetings versus Florida-based clubs, defeating Orlando City 2-0 in May.

© Iconsport / JC Ruiz/SUSA

In typical Miami fashion, we saw the Herons concede early and come from behind to win on matchday 16, a formula which is surely not planned yet has been hugely successful for them.

In 2026, the reigning MLS Cup champions have come back to win three matches in this competition after conceding the opener, while one of their two defeats occurred when netting first.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos was missing some key players against Chicago with the World Cup final having just occurred a few days before that, but his team stepped up with a fifth straight win domestically.

A victory on Saturday would stretch their winning run to six matches, setting a new club record for the Herons in the regular season.

Miami have a league-high seven away wins in MLS this year and would equal their number of regular season triumphs as the visitors with another one this weekend.

The Herons have won their last three domestic meetings with Montreal, netting a combined 11 goals over that stretch.

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

We might not see Josh Nteziryayo, Bode Hudalgo, Wikelman Carmona or goalkeeper Thomas Gillier feature for Montreal on Saturday as they are all dealing with lower body injuries, leaving Sebastian Breza as the likely starter between the sticks.

Defender Aleksandr Guboglo will not be with them for the remainder of the campaign after being loaned to French club Reims in Ligue 2 until June 30 of next year.

As for Miami, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul could both be available after the heartbreaking World Cup final defeat for Argentina last Sunday, though they may only be used as subs, while Gonzalo Lujan and Maximiliano Falcon are questionable due to calf strains.

A left adductor strain may prevent David Ayala from featuring on Saturday, Tadeo Allende has a sore right knee and Dayne St Clair may return between the sticks following a massive error from Rocco Rios Novo which led to a goal against the Fire.

Luis Suarez netted a brace in what was his 100th appearance for the Herons on Wednesday, with the winner coming courtesy of Preston Plambeck.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Breza; Bugaj, Neal, Morales, Petrasso; Herbers, Piette, Longstaff; Synchuk, Owusu, Streit

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Mura, Fray, Micael, Reguilon; Pinter, Bright, Segovia; Silvetti, Berterame, Suarez

We say: CF Montreal 2-4 Inter Miami

With or without Messi, the Herons seem to have found their stride and boast more than enough attacking weapons to defeat an improved defensive line in Montreal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.