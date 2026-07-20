Preview: Nashville SC vs CF Montreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Jul 2026 03:43

Nashville SC will aim to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer when they welcome CF Montreal to Geodis Park on Wednesday.

The Boys in Gold blanked Atlanta United 1-0 on Friday, while Montreal came away with a 0-0 draw versus Toronto and currently sit 11th in the east.

Match preview

Despite a nearly two-month break from the regular season, Nashville picked up where they left off last week, posting another strong showing.

BJ Callaghan’s side can extend their MLS winning run to five matches on Wednesday, which would set a franchise record for them in this competition.

In 2026, they have dropped points in only one domestic outing in the Music City, collecting at least a point in all eight of their league fixtures at Geodis Park this year.

Throughout their time in this competition, the blueprint of this team has been their defensive shape, and that has remained true this season as they have conceded the fewest goals in the league thus far (11).

That said, they have been sharp in front of goal as well, netting three or more times in five MLS affairs at home this season.

Nashville have never lost a league fixture at home versus Montreal, winning those last four such meetings against them in this competition.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Montreal took another small positive step forward in their last outing, extending their unbeaten run domestically to two matches.

On Wednesday, they can claim just their second MLS away victory of 2026 and their first since a 3-0 win at the New York Red Bulls in March.

As tough of a campaign as they have incurred so far, Le CFM are just three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line heading into this game.

Philippe Eullaffroy’s men could go unbeaten in consecutive MLS away contests for the first time in 2026, after a wild 4-4 draw at DC United before the World Cup break.

Le CFM have conceded three or more goals in six regular-season away encounters this year, including at least four on three occasions.

They are in danger of going goalless in successive league games for the second time in 2026 after failing to net in their first two MLS affairs of this regular season.

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

Nashville SC form (all competitions):

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lower body problems could keep Edvard Tagseth, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar, Warren Madrigal, Cristian Espinoza, Reed Baker-Whiting and Patrick Yazbek out of the Nashville fold on Wednesday.

Shak Mohammed had their only goal last Friday, his second of the season, well back of Sam Surridge who leads the team with nine.

On the Montreal side, Josh Nteziryayo, Bode Hidalgo and Wikelman Carmona are all questionable due to lower body injuries.

Prince Owusu is eligible to return from his suspension, while Thomas Gillier did not have to make a single stop to collect a clean sheet against Toronto.

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Bauer, Maher, Woledzi, Lovitz; Acosta, Muyl, Qasem; Mohammed, Surridge, Mukhtar

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Gillier; Bugaj, Neal, Vera, Petrasso; Longstaff, Piette, Herbers; Streit, Owusu, Synchuk

We say: Nashville SC 1-0 CF Montreal

While Montreal have looked stronger defensively of late, Nashville are much more consistent and balanced, which is why we believe they will pull out another triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.