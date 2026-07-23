Preview: DC United vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jul 2026 22:17

DC United can stretch their MLS home unbeaten run to three matches on Saturday with a win or draw against Toronto at Audi Field.

Both sides earned single points in midweek, with the Black and Red playing to a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo and Toronto drawing 0-0 with the New England Revolution.

Match preview

After 16 matchdays, DC United are doing just enough to stay above the Eastern Conference playoff line, currently two points above Orlando City for ninth.

While they are winless in their last five regular-season affairs, this team have lost just one of their last nine MLS games (3-1 to the Chicago Fire).

Rene Weiler’s men will aim for a third home triumph domestically this weekend, which would surpass their mark of two from the last campaign.

While their margin for making the playoffs right now is thin, they are partly responsible for that, dropping four points when netting first in the competition this season.

Their 22 goals scored so far are the joint-lowest among the nine Eastern Conference teams currently in a playoff position.

DC can stretch their competitive home unbeaten run against Toronto to 10 matches on Saturday, drawing them 2-2 last year.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

The goals have been hard to come by, but Toronto have yet to lose since the regular season resumed following the World Cup break.

Robin Fraser’s men have neither scored nor conceded in their last two MLS affairs, and this weekend they could collect three successive clean sheets in this competition for the first time since 2024.

TFC have points in their last two MLS away games but are winless in four straight league matches outside of Toronto.

As things stand, they are 12th in the Eastern Conference, trailing DC for that final playoff berth by three points heading into this outing.

Toronto have scored just two second-half goals away from home domestically in 2026, winning on one of those occasions in March at FC Cincinnati (1-0).

Dating back to the 2025 campaign, they have points in their last five MLS away contests in which they held the opposition off the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes.

DC United Major League Soccer form:

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Toronto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Due to a lower leg issue, DC could be without Gabriel Segal and Conner Antley on Saturday, while Jordan Farr has a sore shoulder and Nathan Ordaz will hope to make his first start since being acquired in a trade from Los Angeles FC.

Tai Baribo has their equaliser on Wednesday with 12 minutes remaining, while former Toronto keeper Sean Johnson kept them in it with five stops.

Over in Toronto, Lazar Stefanovic has a sore foot, Matheus Pereira is doubtful because of a groin strain, Nelson Palacio has a lower body issue, while Nicksoen Gomis and Markus Cimermancic are dealing with thigh injuries.

Luka Gavran stopped the four New England efforts that he faced on Wednesday to collect his second successive clean sheet.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Hefti, Bartlett, Nealis, Kurokawa; Hopkins, Servania, Stroud, Peglow; Ordaz, Baribo

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Laryea, Gilman, Zimmerman, Monlouis; Corbeanu, Coello, Osorio, Salloi; Sargent, Etienne

We say: DC United 2-0 Toronto

Toronto have had difficulty creating much and could have their hands full containing some of DC’s potent attacking players.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.