Preview: Houston Dynamo vs DC United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 20 Jul 2026 10:35

Houston Dynamo are back in MLS action on Wednesday evening when they play host to DC United.

At a time when Houston sit in seventh place in the Western Conference table, the visitors to the Shell Energy Stadium are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Match preview

After nearly two months without a competitive game, Houston Dynamo finally resume their MLS campaign this week.

Although Ben Olsen's side have recently recorded victories over Olimpia and America De Cali in friendlies, you have to go all the way back to May 24 for their last MLS contest, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles Galaxy.

However, Houston Dynamo feel like a team on the up, a consequence of recording 10 points (W3, D1) from their last five encounters.

Two of those contests ended in 1-0 wins, leaving the Orange Crush with the joint fourth-worst attacking record in the division with just 19 goals in 14 games.

On a positive note, though, Houston Dynamo sit just five points adrift of third-placed Los Angeles FC with two matches in hand.

As for DC United, they have opted to return to their MLS schedule without coming through any friendlies.

Rene Weller appears content with DC United currently delivering a much improved 2026 after finishing in 15th position last season.

Eighteen points have been accumulated from 15 matches to leave them in ninth in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind fifth.

Nevertheless, the Black-and-Red are on a four-match winless streak, albeit with three of those games ending in draws and their most recent outing - versus CF Montreal - finishing in an incredible 4-4 stalemate.

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DC United Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Having earned a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy last time out, Olsen could select a very similar Houston Dynamo XI from that match.

Defender Lucas Halter, who has not featured in MLS since March, is back in contention after featuring in the last friendly.

Ondrej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce are competing for a spot down the centre of the attack, albeit with neither having scored in MLS in 2026.

That is on the assumption that leading marksman Guilherme starts down the left.

Having conceded two injury-time goals versus CF Montreal, Weller has had time to contemplate whether he should make alterations for this fixture.

The front two from that contest - Louis Munteanu and Tai Baribo - have scored 13 goals between them this season.

Lucas Bartlett and Peglow are both one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Andrade, Resch, Carlos, Ennali; Bogusz, McGlynn, Artur, Herrera, Guilherme; Lingr

DC United possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Hefti, Rowles, Bartlett, Kurokawa; Stroud, Servania, Peltola, Peglow; Baribo, Munteanu

We say: Houston Dynamo 1-1 DC United

Both teams were inconsistent during the first portion of the campaign, making this a difficult match to predict. While home advantage should give Houston Dynamo the edge, we are backing a hard-fought, low-scoring draw to play out at the Shell Energy Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.