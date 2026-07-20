Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Jul 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 10:13

After narrowly escaping Premier League relegation last term, Tottenham Hotspur will start a fresh page on Wednesday evening, when they host MK Dons in their first pre-season friendly.

Amid a manic month in the transfer market, Spurs begin the next chapter of Roberto De Zerbi's reign with a behind-closed-doors game at their training ground.

Match preview

Only a tense final-day victory over Everton confirmed Tottenham's Premier League status after another season of struggle, and the North London club have embarked on a big rebuild this summer.

Following back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, Spurs reacted by smashing their transfer record twice in one window, bringing in Mateus Fernandes for £85m and potentially breaking the £100m barrier for Sandro Tonali.

Head coach De Zerbi is also busy bolstering his backline, having acquired Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Minus several players still on leave following international duty, De Zerbi's squad recently resumed training, and preparations for the 2026-27 campaign are now under way.

A pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia awaits - featuring games against Auckland FC, Sydney FC and old foes Chelsea - but Spurs will start with a low-key contest at their Enfield training base.

Wednesday's warm-up kicks off a month of friendlies leading to a tricky Premier League opener at Brentford, by which time a new-look squad should be fully fit and raring to go.

© Imago

The last time MK Dons met Tottenham - for a pre-season fixture five years ago - they were beaten 3-1 on home turf.

While the result is largely irrelevant at this early stage, the Milton Keynes club might expect to fare better this week, as they are much further along in terms of match-fitness.

The Dons have already beaten Maidenhead United 4-1, then lost 2-1 to NK Istra in Croatia, while a young XI recently drew 1-1 with Chippenham Town.

Paul Warne's side are gearing up for their league opener away to Oxford United, which will be preceded by a tough EFL Cup tie against Norwich City in early August.

Looking to build on last term, when they finished second in League Two and secured automatic promotion, staying afloat in the third tier may be their main aim.

MK Dons pre-season form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Neither Tonali nor Fernandes competed at the World Cup, so both could be in contention for Tottenham's first pre-season friendly, possibly appearing from the bench.

Robertson and Van Hecke are less likely to participate; fellow new boy Senesi, club captain Cristian Romero and Spain full-back Pedro Porro all featured in Sunday's final and will be heading off on holiday.

England star Djed Spence is also unavailable, while Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski have yet to fully recover from serious knee injuries; Ben Davies (ankle) remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, MK Dons have signed former Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser on a free transfer, following an impressive spell on loan at Hibernian.

Warne previously worked with Barlaser at Rotherham United, and the 29-year-old could team up with Cardiff City's current Player of the Year, Ryan Wintle, who captained the Bluebirds to promotion last term before joining the Dons.

Central defender Charlie Goode has also signed after his contract expired at Stevenage, taking a place on the bench against NK Istra last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Austin; Adewole, Dorrington, Phillips, Souza; Gray, Gallagher; Donley, Maddison, Moore; Lankshear

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Ekpiteta, Nelson, Goode; Jones, Wintle, Gilbey, Barlaser, Bramall; Hepburn-Murphy, Mendez-Laing

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 MK Dons

Expect an unfamiliar Spurs lineup and multiple changes, as the hosts get pre-season under way.

MK Dons have more match-fitness under their belts, so that should bridge an obvious gap in quality.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.