Spain 1-0 Argentina: Tearful Scaloni leaves press conference in doubt over his future

By Axel Clody | 20 Jul 2026 09:00

Lionel Scaloni left his post-match press conference in tears after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, casting serious doubt over his future as the country's manager.

Argentina had gone 120 minutes without registering a shot on target before Ferran Torres settled the contest on 106 minutes.

A campaign that had required late comebacks against Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England came to a painful end at the final hurdle, and Scaloni, who had transformed Argentina from a team in crisis into world champions, could not contain his emotions when asked what lay ahead.

He was given a standing ovation by the assembled press as he left the podium.

'It is only fair that I take the time to think this through'

© Imago / Grzegorz Wajda / Ball Raw Images

Scaloni's contract with the Argentine Football Association runs until December, and conversations about an extension have been ongoing. But his words at the final whistle suggested the eight-year chapter he has overseen may be drawing to a close.

'We tried to the last minute to give our all. I think it is only fair that I take the time to think this through,' he said, before pausing to compose himself.

'I would have never imagined, we would have never imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place. So in order to continue, you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting. Creating a group like this again, that is very difficult. And it is really painful. I am very sorry.'

He confirmed he would honour his contract until December and speak with AFA president Claudio Tapia before making any decision. 'I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract,' he said.

Scaloni praises Messi and refuses to confirm his captain's retirement

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

One of the most emotional moments of the press conference came when Scaloni addressed Lionel Messi, who at 39 may have played the last match of his international career.

'It was crystal clear for me that he was going to play up until he decided not to. I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he has achieved because he is the best football player ever to set foot on a pitch. I have no doubt about this, and what he did during this World Cup was incredible.'

Scaloni confirmed he had not yet spoken to Messi about his plans. 'Truth be told, I did not speak to Leo,' he said. 'I will talk to the president.'

Whatever decision he makes, Scaloni departs the tournament as the most decorated manager in Argentina's history : a Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, a second Copa America in 2024 and a place in a second World Cup final.

He took charge of a team that had crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16 under widespread scepticism about his experience. He leaves it in tears, applauded by the world's press, with a legacy that will endure regardless of what happens next.