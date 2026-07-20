Enzo Fernandez red card creates history as Argentina set unwanted World Cup final record

By Ben Sully | 20 Jul 2026 02:10

Argentina have received more red cards in World Cup finals than any other team after Enzo Fernandez was dismissed in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Spain.

The Chelsea midfielder was sent off in the closing stages of regulation time after receiving two yellow cards in 11 minutes.

Fernandez picked up his first booking for an act of dissent to referee Slavko Vincic, before he was shown a second yellow for a needless late challenge on Pau Cubarsi in the third minute of stoppage time.

Argentina attempted to hold out until penalties, but Spain eventually found a deserved winner in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres lashed the ball home from Nico Williams's knockdown.

ENZO FERNANDEZ IS SENT OFF ?



Argentina will play the rest of the World Cup final with 10 men after Fernandez got his second yellow for a very late tackle. pic.twitter.com/OZFDiTc2oV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

Argentina create unwanted World Cup history

Lionel Scaloni's side finished the contest without registering a shot on target as they feebly handed the trophy over to the reigning European champions.

To add to their misery, Argentina set an unwanted World Cup final record due to Fernandez's ill-discipline in East Rutherford.

The dismissal represented the third time an Argentine player has been sent off in a World Cup final, more than any other country in the history of the competition's biggest game.

France previously shared the unwanted record with Argentina after Marcel Desailly was dismissed in 1998 and Zinedine Zidane in 2006 for his infamous headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi.

However, Argentina are now left with the outright record after Fernandez followed the path previously trodden by Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti, who were both sent off in the 1-0 defeat to West Germany in the 1990 final.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Runners-up equal another World Cup history

Away from the red card, Argentina equalled a losing record with Germany as a result of the narrow defeat to Spain.

Having finished runners-up on four occasions, La Albiceleste now share the record for the most defeats in a World Cup final.

In addition to their defeats in 2026 and 1990, Argentina lost 4-2 to Uruguay in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930 and 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 competition.