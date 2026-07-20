Preview: Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Jul 2026 03:39

Seeking just their second triumph of the 2026 MLS regular season, the Philadelphia Union return to Subaru Park for a date with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

In their last outing, Philly were beaten 6-4 by Inter Miami, keeping them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, while the Red Bulls are fifth after a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Match preview

The Union have had a long time to review what has gone wrong after 15 matchdays in a campaign that has been well below their usual standards.

It will be up to Ryan Richter to turn around their fortunes with the 37-year-old appointed as the interim boss following the sacking of Bradley Carnell in May.

Richter will try to get this side their first home victory of the season, with the Union earning just three points overall at Subaru Park in this competition.

Philly are the only team without a home victory in this MLS regular season, though they have points in their last three encounters at Subaru Park.

In 2026, they have suffered three defeats on home soil, two more than they had incurred throughout the entire 2025 regular season.

The Union are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches against the Red Bulls across all competitions, winning this exact fixture last year 2-0.

© Imago

New York seemed to be building up some nice momentum domestically before the season took a break in the latter part of May.

Michael Bradley has seen his team earn points in four straight regular-season affairs, conceding a goal or fewer in three of those instances.

On Wednesday, the former American captain can win consecutive matches in this competition for the third time in 2026.

Meanwhile, a victory in this one would already double their number of away wins domestically from 2025 (two) when they missed the playoffs.

They can also collect at least a point for a fifth straight league contest, which would be their longest run without a loss in this competition since 2024 (nine).

The Red Bulls can claim consecutive regular-season triumphs versus Philly on Wednesday for the first time since 2016, after beating them 1-0 triumph the last time these sides squared off in 2025.

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

New York Red Bulls form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Due to a shoulder issue, Japhet Sery Larsen is unlikely to feature for the Union on Wednesday, while Jesus Bueno is recovering from a sore ankle and Quinn Sullivan is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Milan Iloski bagged a hat trick in their defeat to Miami, with their other strike coming courtesy of Bruno Damiani, while Andre Blake gave up six goals on the Herons' 10 targeted efforts.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls could be missing Emil Forsberg, who has a hip problem, Matthew Dos Santos is dealing with a hamstring issue, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a sore knee and AJ Marcucci is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Jorge Ruvalcaba had a brace in their match with SKC as they hung onto a narrow one-goal victory.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Martinez, Harriel, Bender; Bedoya, Lukic, Jacques, Anello; Iloski, Damiani

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Marshall-Rutty, Che, D. Nealis, Valencia; Donkor, Mehmeti, Berggren; Cowell, Hall, Ruvalcaba

We say: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Expect to see a rejuvenated Union squad eager to make a solid first impression on their new boss, but in the end, we believe the Red Bulls' momentum which they built before the World Cup break will earn them a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.