Sports Mole previews Monday's Major League Soccer clash between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Philadelphia Union are looking for a fairytale end to their season when they host New York City FC in the MLS conference semi-final at Subaru Park on Monday, November 24.

The hosts have already won the Supporters' Shield for the second time in their history and will want to go one better this time around, after losing in the final back in 2022.

Match preview

It has been an unforgettable year for the Union, who topped the MLS standings with the best record in the league and an MLS-high 66 points.

Despite bagging a piece of silverware this season, Philly will certainly be eyeing becoming only the ninth team to scoop both the shield and the MLS Cup in the same campaign.

The hosts made life slightly difficult for themselves when they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Chicago Fire in game one of the best-of-three series and had to win the match on penalties.

However, they were far more clinical in the away leg and walked away from the SeatGeek Stadium as 3-0 victors to book their place in this semi-final and avoid playing a third fixture.

Head coach Bradley Carnell has done a marvellous job in his first year in charge of the Union, and he even won the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award for his efforts this season.

Interestingly, in their last 14 head-to-heads, there has not been a single draw, with the hosts winning eight and the visitors triumphant in six.

Philly should be confident heading into this one, especially because they are unbeaten in their last 20 fixtures in front of their home crowd in all competitions.

NY City also have a new manager in his first MLS campaign, as Pascal Jansen was hired at the start of this season, and he has enjoyed relative success by winning 56 points and leading the club to a second successive conference semi-final appearance.

The Cityzens did the impossible by seeing off Charlotte in both away legs in the best-of-three series, a difficult task at a venue where the Crown won a league-high 13 games during the regular season.

The visitors have been in indifferent form recently, losing three of their last five outings, but they have been slightly better on their travels.

New York City won five of the last six matches on the road, but that one defeat came against the Union, part of a sequence of four defeats in their last five head-to-heads in Philly.

Team News

Ian Glavinovich and Quinn Sullivan are the only injury concerns for the Union, who will rely on the likes of Tai Baribo, the club's leading goalscorer with 18 from 31 appearances.

At the other end of the field, Andre Blake will be key to shutting out the opposition, as he has done so in nine games this term, allowing only 17 goals past him.

The situation is far worse for the visitors, who will be without Andres Perea after he suffered a gruesome injury against Charlotte, while Keaton Parks is a long-term absentee.

To make matters worse for Jansen, Aiden O’Neill picked up his third yellow card in as many playoff games, which means he is suspended for the trip to Philly.

The coach is likely to put his faith in youngster Jonathan Shore and pair him up with defender Justin Haak to handle the midfield.

Star forward Alonso Martínez has reportedly torn his ACL while on international duty, which means the visitors must shuffle around their pack quite a bit.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Makhanya, Wagner; Iloski, Jean-Jacques, Lukic, Vassilev; Baribo, Damiani

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Gustavo, O'Toole; Morales, Haak; Ojeda, J. Fernandez, Wolf; N. Fernandez

We say: Philadelphia Union 2-0 New York City FC

New York City's lack of starters will affect their evening, while the hosts are simply too strong at home and will press relentlessly to force the visitors into errors.

