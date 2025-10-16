Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bank of America Stadium will be the setting for the clash between two sides in the top four, as Charlotte FC entertain Philadelphia Union on October 18.

The hosts are desperate to finish the regular season as high as possible, ensuring they get home advantage in the MLS playoffs.

Match preview

Charlotte’s place in the postseason is guaranteed, but their position in the Eastern Conference is still up in the air and can change on the final day.

The club is still relatively new, having only had their first season in the American top-flight in 2019, but there has been gradual improvement since then.

Their first season saw them finish tenth, followed by ninth and then fifth, which means finishing in fourth will be an excellent campaign for them.

Since Dean Smith arrived at the start of last season, he has won 36 of the 77 matches that he has overseen, giving him a win percentage of 47%.

The former Leicester City boss has instilled a fortress-like mindset in his players, which is why they have only suffered three defeats from 16 home matches, the second-best record in the conference.

However, they did lose 4-1 to Montreal in their most recent league match at the Bank of America Stadium, something the Crown will want to put right.

The good news for the home fans is that the previous three head-to-heads in North Carolina saw their team undefeated, winning the first meeting 4-0 in 2022.

The Philadelphia Union have already secured the Supporters’ Shield for this season, the second time they have done so, but they will hope to go all the way and win the MLS Cup in December.

Bradley Carnell has done a sterling job since hopping into the role at the start of the season, winning 23 of the 37 games under his management for a win percentage of 62%.

However, there is a chink in his side’s armour, as they have been defeated seven times in the regular MLS season, six of those coming on the road.

The South African-born coach must decide if he wants to risk his star players in this fixture, considering the Union’s home advantage in the playoffs is already confirmed.

The visitors need to expel the curse of the house of horrors, having never won a league match in NC, but surely the team’s focus is now on landing their first-ever MLS Cup.

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

WWWLW

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

WWLWWW

Team News

The home side have positive news with players returning to action, including Ashley Westwood and Brandt Bronico, who served a one-game suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Adilson Malanda will also be eligible for selection after the defender served his suspension last weekend for being sent off against Montreal.

Harry Toffolo and Pep Biel are the two major injury concerns for the hosts, but backup goalkeeper Drake Callender will also be absent because of a groin injury.

Coach Smith will no doubt count on Wilfried Zaha to be the spark for his side, after the Anglo-Ivorian scored two in two, netting nine in total this term from 30 appearances.

Jeremy Rafanello pulled his hamstring the last time out, so he may not be available for the Union, while Quinn Sullivan is out with a knee injury.

Indiana Vassilev and Mikael Uhre are doubtful, and it will be interesting to see what team Carnell puts out, knowing he has a home playoff coming soon.

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne; Petkovic, Diani, Privett; Abada, Zaha, Toklomati

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Pierre, Makhanya, Wagner; Iloski, Bender, Lukic, Vassilev; Uhre, Baribo

We say: Charlotte FC 1-1 Philadelphia Union

With the visitors expected to make several changes to their lineup, we may not see an evenly-matched game, but considering Charlotte’s home defeat the last time out, they could settle for a point here, especially with two of the last three head-to-heads ending in a stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Byron David Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email