Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Jul 2026 03:03

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps will pay just their second visit to TQL Stadium as they resume their MLS campaign by facing FC Cincinnati.

It is the first regular-season match for both teams since the season took a break in May, with the Orange and Blue winning their last league fixture, 6-2 over Orlando City, while the Caps had their match with the Chicago Fire postponed last week due to poor weather conditions.

Match preview

At long last, Cincinnati return to league action, hoping to build off their comprehensive triumph before the season went on pause.

For the most part, Pat Noonan’s side have been far from their usual selves in 2026, winning just five of their 15 regular-season affairs thus far.

As things stand, they sit seventh in the Eastern Conference table, though they could move up to fifth with a win on Wednesday and some help.

A victory in midweek would also extend their winning run to two matches in this competition, equalling their longest streak of the 2026 MLS campaign.

This team have won their last two domestic matches after conceding the opening goal, while failing to triumph in their last two outings after netting first.

Cincy have points in two of their last three meetings against Canadian teams in this competition, but are seeking their first home victory against a side from Canada this year.

© Imago

The Whitecaps were forced to wait a little longer for their season to resume due to the weather, but on Wednesday, assuming everything holds up, they will play their first league fixture since May 23.

We will see what kind of toll if any such a lengthy break will have on the reigning MLS Cup runners-up, who remain tied with the San Jose Earthquakes for first in the Western Conference at 32 points.

Jesper Sorensen’s team have only suffered one defeat away from home domestically in 2026, the joint-fewest among Western Conference sides this year.

On both ends, the Caps have been impressive in 2026, conceding the fewest goals in their conference (12) while netting the joint-most alongside San Jose (34).

Their 2.29 points per game average is the second-most in the 2026 regular season, and on Wednesday, they can claim consecutive away triumphs in this competition for the first time in this campaign.

Vancouver have never lost an MLS meeting with Cincinnati, though only one of their three matches against them ended with the Caps collecting maximum points, in 2019 at Nippert Stadium (2-1).

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

FC Cincinnati form (all competitions):

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Vancouver Whitecaps form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Heading into this game, Cincinnati could be without Teenage Hadebe and Alvas Powell, who both have leg injuries, while Kristian Fletcher is recovering from cruciate ligament surgery.

Kenji Mboma Dem and Evander each had a brace in their victory over Orlando City, with Kevin Denkey and Tom Barlow also finding the back of the net on that occasion.

Over in Vancouver, Emmanuel Sabbi is likely out with a groin strain, Cheikh Sabaly and Ralph Prisa are doubtful due to hamstring issues, Belal Halbouni has a sore knee, while Kenji Cabrera is questionable because of a foot problem.

Brian White had a brace in their victory over San Diego, with Bruno Caicedo and Priso also scoring in that encounter.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Gidi, Miazga, Smith; Bucha, Nwobodo, Evander, Anunga, Ramirez; Denkey, Dem

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Johnson; Berhalter, Cubas; Badwal, Muller, Larraz; White

We say: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

While the Caps may start a little slow given the lengthy pause since their last match, Cincinnati are in the same boat, and Sorensen always seems to push the right buttons to put Vancouver ahead.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.