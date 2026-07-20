Kevin Keegan dies aged 75: Liverpool and Newcastle United legend's life and career

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Jul 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 17:55

Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by his family. His death brings to a close the life of one of English football's most influential players and managers.

Affectionately known as "King Kev", Keegan built a legacy that stretched from Liverpool's dominant sides of the 1970s to Newcastle United's unforgettable "Entertainers" side of the mid-1990s.

Kevin Keegan: Liverpool and the making of a football icon

© Imago / Colorsport

Keegan's playing career was defined by relentless energy, leadership and an ability to deliver in the biggest moments. He began at Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool in 1971, quickly becoming a central figure in one of the club's greatest eras under Bob Paisley.

During his six years at Anfield, Liverpool won three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the 1977 European Cup. Keegan captained the side to victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in that European Cup final before leaving for Hamburger SV later that year.

Kevin Keegan: Hamburg, the Ballon d'Or and England duty

© Imago / Sven Simon

His move to Germany was unusual for an English player at the time, but it proved decisive in raising his profile on the international stage.

Keegan inspired Hamburg to the Bundesliga title in 1979 and won the Ballon d'Or in both 1978 and 1979, becoming one of only a small number of English players to claim Europe's top individual honour in consecutive years.

On the international stage, Keegan earned 63 caps for England, scored 21 goals and captained his country. England did not enjoy sustained tournament success during his playing years, but he remained one of the national team's most recognisable figures through the 1970s and into the early 1980s.

Kevin Keegan: Newcastle United and "The Entertainers"

© Iconsport / Alamy

After finishing his playing career with spells at Southampton and Newcastle United, Keegan moved into management and quickly built a reputation for ambitious, attacking football. He guided Newcastle back to the top flight in 1993 and transformed the club into Premier League title challengers with the side that became known as "The Entertainers".

Newcastle's pursuit of the 1995-96 Premier League title ended in disappointment after Manchester United overturned a significant points deficit. Even so, the team earned widespread admiration for its attacking style, and that campaign remains one of the defining chapters of the Premier League era.

Keegan later managed Fulham, England and Manchester City. At City, he led the club back to the Premier League by winning the First Division title in 2001-02, before establishing the side in the top flight. His final managerial role came during a brief return to Newcastle in 2008.

Kevin Keegan: A lasting legacy

© Imago / Michael Wigglesworth

Beyond trophies and results, Keegan was known for his passion, honesty and emotional connection with supporters. Whether as Liverpool's tireless forward or Newcastle's charismatic manager, he became one of the most recognisable personalities in English football.

Tributes have poured in from across the game following news of his death, with former clubs, teammates and supporters remembering a man whose influence extended across generations.

For Liverpool supporters, he remains one of the key figures behind the club's rise to European dominance. For Newcastle fans, "King Kev" will forever be remembered as the manager who restored belief and gave St James' Park one of its most memorable eras.

Keegan's career spanned decades, from domestic and European success as a player to transformative spells in the dugout. He leaves behind a legacy measured not only in medals and individual honours, but in the lasting impact he had on the clubs he represented and on English football as a whole.