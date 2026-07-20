Maradona anonymous in 1990, Messi bypassed in 2026 — the damning parallel that defines Argentina's two most lopsided World Cup final defeats

By Alexis Pereira | 20 Jul 2026 01:35

Argentina lost to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, going down 1-0 in extra time. Framing it that way makes the match sound tight, balanced and capable of going either way. It could not have been further from the truth.

Spain created enough to have won by a bigger scoreline, were superior in every phase of the game and dominated Messi's side throughout. Analysed coldly, this was the most one-sided World Cup final since 1990 — when Argentina were also runners-up.

Argentina's 1990 final against West Germany

Thirty-six years ago, Argentina had reached the World Cup final after eliminating Brazil in the last 16. The decider was against West Germany, who dominated the match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Having been champions of the previous tournament with their number ten producing a historic campaign, Argentina offered almost no threat in the final. They had the ball for a fraction of the game, and their star player barely featured.

Both of those statements apply equally to 2026 and to 1990. Against West Germany, the Europeans had 23 shots to Argentina's single effort across 90 minutes. In 2026, the situation was worse still: Argentina went 117 minutes without a shot and only attempted one after falling behind.

Spain have added another star above their crest ?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sFvm9NE2Lz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 19, 2026

Diego Maradona had enjoyed a World Cup in 1986 that immortalised him, but arrived at the 1990 final in a climate of hostility from the Italian crowd and surrounded by controversy. Messi, by contrast, had a 2026 World Cup even better than his 2022 campaign — carrying Argentina almost single-handedly, scoring more goals and breaking the all-time World Cup scoring record — before being overtaken by Kylian Mbappe in the final match.

The 1990 final was even more of a defensive arm-wrestle than the current one. A game of virtually no South American attacking output, 19 Argentine fouls in 90 minutes, including the penalty that delivered Andreas Brehme's 85th-minute opener.

Before that, Argentina appeared to be hoping the match would end level and carry them to a shootout, such was their inability to threaten. Beyond their solitary shot — a Maradona free-kick in the first half — they also had two players sent off. Pedro Monzon, introduced in the second period, received a straight red card after just 22 minutes on the pitch. Two further minutes of ten against eleven followed before Carlos Bilardo's side were reduced to nine.

© Iconsport / GPG

Centre-forward Gustavo Dezotti was dismissed two minutes after the German goal in what was deemed violent conduct. Amid the argument, Maradona was also booked. The Argentine defeat was coloured by the sending-offs, but even before them, it had been a Germany-dominated contest in which Argentina, with just 39% possession, had done nothing.

In 2026, Spain dominated Argentina from first whistle to last

In this year's final, Argentina also had a red card — Enzo Fernandez collecting two yellows — though that came in second-half stoppage time. Playing with ten men had no bearing on Spanish dominance, which began from the first minute.

Spain controlled proceedings with patient possession, bypassing Argentina's high press and forcing them back into a deep block throughout. Lamine Yamal had a clear chance inside the box inside five minutes, and the Spaniards could have built a more comfortable lead.

The winning goal arrived in the 106th minute, at the start of the second period of extra time. Until that moment, Argentina had not registered a single shot. The control was so complete that Scaloni's side, who had adjusted their lineup and approach for the final, were forced to reorganise tactically three times over the course of the match.

The result was a poor Argentina performance, but also a final that was not particularly elegant even for neutral observers. Spain needed 20 shots to score a single goal, and across those 20 attempts, their expected goals figure stood at just 1.94 — meaning they could reasonably have scored approximately two, but that on average each effort carried an xG of under 0.1. Poor quality shooting.

More than anything, Spain recalled the periods of doubt from 2010 — appearing to circulate the ball while waiting only for the clearest possible opening before shooting. On numerous occasions they hesitated to play the risky ball that would have sent Yamal or Nico Williams in behind; on others, they preferred one extra pass before pulling the trigger.

And once again, 36 years later, only Argentina's opponent showed up to play. 2026 may have been even worse for the South American side — a team that produced even less, and who, beyond that, lacked any real capacity to threaten.

After an arduous knockout campaign that required a fight to progress at every stage from the round of 32 onwards, Argentina's fortune finally ran out in the final. Coincidentally, in the worst game Lionel Messi played at the 2026 World Cup.