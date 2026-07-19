World Cup
Spain
Jul 19, 2026 8.00pm
1
0
ET New York New Jersey Stadium
Argentina
  • Ferran Torres 106' goal
  • yellowcard Lisandro Martínez 41'
  • yellowcard Leandro Paredes 52'
  • yellowcard Enzo Fernández 82'
  • yellowcard Cristian Romero  90'+2'
  • redcard Enzo Fernández 90'+3'
  • yellowcard Lionel Scaloni 105'
  • yellowcard Alexis Mac Allister 111'

Spain win 2026 World Cup: Damning Argentina stat emerges as Lionel Messi falls at final hurdle to Ferran Torres

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Damning Argentina stat emerges from World Cup loss as Spain dominate Messi
© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Argentina became the first ever team to fail to produce a single shot in 90 minutes in a World Cup final on Sunday.

Spain were crowned champions of the World after beating Argentina 1-0, though they were forced to wait until the 106th minute to beak the deadlock through Ferran Torres.

La Roja were restricted to low-quality chances for much of the game, though their opponents were not particularly adventurous.

In fact, Argentina's first shot of the match came in the 117th minute, and they became the first ever team in the history of World Cup finals to not produce a shot in the first 90 minutes according to Opta data.

It should be noted that the South American side were not aided by the fact Enzo Fernandez was sent off, though his dismissal only came in second-half stoppage time.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Argentina lose the World Cup: The greatest ever international team?

There were unsavoury scenes at the end of the match, with a number of Argentinian players expressing their frustration after their heartbreaking defeat.

However, Lionel Scaloni's record on the international stage cannot be questioned give he oversaw the greatest period of football any international team has ever experienced.

Under his leadership, La Albiceleste won the 2021 and 2024 iterations of the Copa America, as well as the 2022 World Cup.

Spain won the 2008 and 2012 Euros either side of the World Cup they won in 2010, but Argentina reached the final of the 2026 edition, whereas La Roja exited the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

Scaloni can be proud of his achievements, as can captain Messi, who may have played his last game for his country.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Spain win the World Cup: A bright future with Lamine Yamal

Now that Spain have been crowned champions of the world, they will be the team to beat, though they will hold their crown until at least 2030.

Star attacker Lamine Yamal performed excellently at the tournament despite coming into the summer hampered by a hamstring injury.

The winger only turned 19 on July 13, and the fact that he was able to significantly contribute to a World Cup triumph despite his age and injury issues is a frightening prospect for other international teams.

Ahead of Euro 2028, there is no reason to think that Spain will not claim yet another major trophy, and the likes of England and France will find it difficult to topple La Roja.

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