Spain 1-0 Argentina a.e.t: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ferran Torres wins the World Cup to deny Lionel Messi

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 23:17 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 23:18

Spain have won the World Cup after beating Argentina 1-0 on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium thank to Ferran Torres's late winner.

There was no action to report in the first quarter, and while there were a few shots from range, the most notable incident of the first half was when Argentina's Lisandro Martinez was forced off injured just before the break.

La Roja were dominant in terms of ball possession in the second half, though chances were few and far between, with Ferran Torres's header before the second hydration break their best opportunity up until that point.

Luis de la Fuente's side were restricted to low-quality chances, but the game's turning point came in second-half stoppage time, when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi that earned him a second yellow.

Nico Williams had a goal in the first half of extra time ruled out for an apparent foul on Nicolas Otamendi in the buildup to his strike, but that would matter little in the end given Torres broke the deadlock after sweeping home Williams' knockdown in the 106th minute.

Lionel Messi did his best to drag his side back into the game, but his side were never truly able to overcome their man disadvantage, with Spain comfortably seeing out the rest of the match.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Abaca / Icon Sport

Prior to the start of the match, the main talking point was about whether Lamine Yamal could be the one to finally defeat Lionel Messi, but neither team's star man had a major influence.

The two contrasting styles of Spain and Argentina - control against individualism - meant Sunday's final was always going to be a fascinating contest from a tactical perspective.

Spain controlled the entire game, preventing their opponents from taking or shot or registering a touch in the penalty area in the first half.

Argentina's defensive approach was not necessarily wrong, but they limited themselves and had next to nothing in attack even before Fernandez's dismissal.

Spain were deserving victors and it would be fair to say that the better footballing side came away as world champions.

SPAIN VS. ARGENTINA HIGHLIGHTS

44th min: Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) injury

Lisandro Martinez, who received the first yellow card of the World Cup final for a challenge on Mikel Oyarzabal, can play no further part.



Argentina's vaunted centre-back pairing of Martinez and Cristian Romero is broken up. Nicolas Otamendi, 38, replaces the Manchester United… pic.twitter.com/tjxNe8i5Bc — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 19, 2026

Lisandro Martinez falls to the floor in his own box with his legs outstretched, and he appears to have suffered a muscle injury.

Nicolas Otamendi comes on as his replacement.

67th min: Ferran Torres (Spain) shot

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Lamine Yamal sprints to keep the ball in play on the right side, and he picks out a weak-foot delivery to Ferran Torres in the six-yard box, but his header lands straight into the palms of Emiliano Martinez.

The best chance of the game!

90+3rd min: Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) red card

ENZO FERNANDEZ IS SENT OFF ?



Argentina will play the rest of the World Cup final with 10 men after Fernandez got his second yellow for a very late tackle. pic.twitter.com/OZFDiTc2oV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

Enzo Fernandez earned his first yellow card for dissent, but he earns his second after a reckless challenge on the halfway line, with Spain's Pau Cubarsi sent tumbling in the air.

He can have no complaints!

96th min: Nico Williams (Spain) goal ruled out

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Spain play the ball across the box from the right, and Mikel Merino's blocked shot sees possession eventually work its way to Nico Williams, who strikes into the back of the net from close range.

The forward is the last player to realise that the referee has awarded Argentina a free kick for a foul on Nicolas Otamendi!

Ferran Torres goal vs. Argentina (106th min, Spain 1-0 Argentina)

SPAIN HAVE THE BREAKTHROUGH! ??



Spain have toiled and toiled but Ferran Torres finally gets them ahead against Argentina in the World Cup final! pic.twitter.com/7UBOS3Yled — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

Spain swing in a cross from the right all the way towards the back post, and Nico Williams stretches to keep the ball alive, with his header landing back into a central area.

Ferran Torres charges in and fires a ferocious strike into the roof of the net!

MAN OF THE MATCH - RODRI

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Rodri was taken off in extra time, but he was the standout player during his time on the pitch, with the midfielder keeping Argentina at bay, controlling possession for La Roja.

The Ballon d'Or winner won eight of his 10 duels, completed 101 of his 106 passes and he played the most passes into the final third of any player on the pitch (16).

Perhaps Rodri will believe that he can challenge for another Ballon d'Or now that he is a world champion, and few could have any complaints.

SPAIN VS. ARGENTINA MATCH STATS

Possession: Spain 65%-35% Argentina

Shots: Spain 20-2 Argentina

Shots on target: Spain 12-0 Argentina

Corners: Spain 9-4 Argentina

Fouls: Spain 21-25 Argentina

BEST STATS

3 - The three shots so far in #ESPARG are the fewest on record (since 1966) in the first half of a FIFA World Cup final, while it's also the first time since 1966 Argentina haven't had a single shot in the first half of any World Cup match.



Circumspect. pic.twitter.com/ieeM2JyeKO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026

1 - Spain have conceded just one goal in their eight games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the fewest goals conceded by any team in a World Cup winning campaign.



Immovable. pic.twitter.com/udt85Clixt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026

2 - Spain’s Ferran Torres was just the second substitute to score the winning goal in a FIFA World Cup final, after Germany’s Mario Götze in 2014, which also came against Argentina.



Repeat. pic.twitter.com/bpjvttmOCB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

The World Cup has officially come to an end, and Spain walk away as champions of the globe.

Unfortunately for all of us, we will have to wait another four years for the next edition, which is set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.