Spain 1-0 Argentina: Ferran Torres fires La Roja to 2026 World Cup triumph

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jul 2026 23:30

Ferran Torres struck deep into extra time as Spain edged past Argentina 1-0 at New Jersey Stadium in New York on Sunday to be crowned 2026 World Cup champions.

In what proved to be an overwhelmingly one-sided contest, interrupted only by a forgettable half-time spectacle, La Roja produced a performance befitting world champions, deservedly lifting the trophy for just the second time in their history.

Argentina were a shadow of the side that had battled their way to the final, offering precious little throughout the contest before their task became even steeper when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for two bookable offences with more than 30 minutes still to play.

Spain 1-0 Argentina: What just happened?

Argentina's shots in the World Cup final after 90 minutes.



(don't look too hard). pic.twitter.com/vDSPbXf05U — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 19, 2026

Even before the numerical advantage, Spain had established complete control, outclassing Argentina in every department with a brand of football that was as elegant as it was relentless.

Lionel Scaloni's men retreated into a stubborn low block and waited for moments that never truly arrived, only abandoning caution in the dying stages of extra time when desperation finally outweighed discipline.

Were it not for Emiliano Martinez, the final would have been settled long before the additional 30 minutes, with the Argentina goalkeeper producing an extraordinary 11-save masterclass to keep his side clinging to hope.

Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams all came within inches of delivering the decisive blow as Spain repeatedly battered the door, only for Martinez to keep slamming it shut.

As the spectre of penalties began to loom and anxiety crept into the Spanish ranks, Ferran Torres seized his moment of immortality, unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike that will forever occupy a cherished place in Spain's footballing folklore.

Spain 1-0 Argentina: The big talking point

The World Cup final rarely unfolds without controversy, drama and defining moments.

There was a disallowed goal, a red card that may have sparked debate under different circumstances, and no shortage of flashpoints, yet none of them will define this final.

Instead, this was a celebration of Spain's collective brilliance, a team that elevated football to an art form throughout the tournament and delivered one final masterpiece when it mattered most.

Every great story, however, needs its hero.

On the grandest stage of them all, Ferran Torres embraced that role, his unforgettable strike shattering Argentina's resistance and sending an entire nation into unrestrained celebration.

Spain 1-0 Argentina: The bigger picture

2 - Spain’s Ferran Torres was just the second substitute to score the winning goal in a FIFA World Cup final, after Germany’s Mario Götze in 2014, which also came against Argentina.



Repeat. pic.twitter.com/bpjvttmOCB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026