Preview: Ararat-Armenia vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 22:42

Dreaming of a place in the Champions League's league phase, Ararat-Armenia will welcome Irish champions Shamrock Rovers to Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of their second round qualifier.

The Armenian champions are hoping to avoid a repeat of their defeat last time out, while the Hoops are looking for their sixth win in seven games.

Match preview

Tulipa's Ararat-Armenia are playing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in their history, but it would be fair to say that they were less than convincing en route to this stage.

The Armenians beat Latvia's Riga FC 4-3 on aggregate in the first round, a tie won thanks to a commendable 2-0 triumph on home turf in the first leg.

However, fans were made to sweat during an extremely tense by a 3-2 defeat on the road in the away fixture on July 14.

Tulipa's side conceded twice in the opening 23 minutes that day and went into the half-time break 2-0 down, but goals from Zhirayr Shaghoyan and Sandro Lima rendered Riga's late third a mere consolation.

Ararat-Armenia will be keen to show that last week's defeat was a one-off, an idea supported by the fact that it was just the second occasion on which they conceded more than two goals in a game since August 2025.

Additionally, Tuesday's hosts have lost only one of their seven most recent home matches - a 4-0 thrashing against Noah on May 10 - a result that came as part of a run featuring four victories and two draws.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Stephen Bradley's Rovers are eyeing another European campaign this term, having reached the league phase of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 editions of the Conference League.

The Hoops pulled off an impressive turnaround in the first qualifying round to make this stage, progressing beyond Maltese side Floriana 5-3 on aggregate.

Bradley's men were downed 2-0 in a disappointing first leg on July 7, a game that saw Matt Healy sent off 13 minutes into the second half.

Fortunately for the 22-time Irish champions, they were able to demolish Floriana 5-1 in the second leg at Tallaght Stadium, courtesy of goals from five different scorers.

Tuesday's visitors will be hopeful of making a strong start to this tie, but considering that Rovers have been inconsistent on the road - winning three and losing three of their last six away trips - fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Ararat-Armenia Champions League form:

W

L

Ararat-Armenia friendlies form:

D

D

Shamrock Rovers Champions League form:

W

L

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ararat-Armenia will be hoping to carve out a lead in this home leg, so expect to see Sandro Lima start up top this week, aided in attack by Zhirayr Shaghoyan and Artur Serobyan.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Bruno Wilson and Junior Julio should start in front of goalkeeper Joao Bravim, keen to avoid conceding early as they did against Riga FC.

As for Rovers, they will be without a striker Rory Gaffney as he recovers from an ankle injury, while fellow centre-forward Daniel Mandroiu is closing in on a return from a knee injury but is a doubt for Tuesday.

In their absence, John McGovern and Graham Burke look set to lead the line once again, supported by Jake Mulraney and Adam Brennan from wing-back with versatile wide man Daniel Grant out due to a muscle problem.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old attacking midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna has a muscle issue of his own, and while he is expected to be back in action within the next few weeks, Dylan Watts and Jack Byrne should start alongside Matt Healy - who is returning from suspension - in the centre of the park on Tuesday.

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Bracim; Hovhannisyan, Wilson, Julio, Grigoryan; Oliveira, Muradyan, Tera; Shaghoyan, Lima, Serobyan

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Grace, Lopes, C O'Sullivan; Mulraney, Watts, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; McGovern, Burke

We say: Ararat-Armenia 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

Ararat-Armenia are featuring in the Champions League's second qualifying round for the very first time, but they will be fighting to make sure the occasion is more than a novelty, and will be optimistic considering their strong home record.

Rovers have been mixed on the road in recent weeks, but their impressive showing in their second leg against Floriana in the first round is a reminder of what they are capable of.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.