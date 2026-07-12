Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Floriana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jul 2026 22:05

Shamrock Rovers have a mountain to climb when they welcome Floriana to Tallaght Stadium in South Dublin for Tuesday night's second leg of their Champions League first qualifying-round tie.

The Irish champions have never reached the competition's group stage, and they will need a special performance to keep that dream alive after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's side produced an encouraging display for long spells in the first leg, but a combination of missed opportunities and ill-discipline ultimately left them with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

Robert Muric broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time before Matt Healy's dismissal early in the second period handed Floriana complete control of the contest.

The Maltese champions capitalised on their numerical advantage through Mustapha Jah's late strike to take a commanding two-goal lead into Tuesday's second leg.

The Hoops are the most successful club in Irish football history, having lifted the League of Ireland title a record 22 times, and they are well placed to defend their crown once again this season.

Bradley's men currently sit seven points clear of second-placed Bohemian FC at the top of the table and head into this clash unbeaten in their last four league matches, winning three of them, although they have managed just one clean sheet in their last five outings across all competitions.

© Imago

Floriana arrive in Dublin in a commanding position after producing a disciplined display in the first leg, and they will now be focused on protecting their two-goal advantage to book a place in the second qualifying round.

The Greens are the reigning Maltese champions, having lifted the Premier League title for the 27th time in the club's history, but Daniel Portela's side will believe they are capable of enjoying a memorable run in Europe this season.

Floriana's only previous progression beyond the opening qualifying stage came in the 1993-94 campaign, when they reached the first round of the Champions League proper before suffering a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Porto, and they will be determined to match that achievement.

Last season's leading scorer Jake Grech departed following the expiry of his contract, but Floriana still possess enough attacking quality to pose a threat on the break and find a potentially decisive away goal.

The visitors are likely to spend long periods without the ball as Shamrock Rovers chase the tie, making defensive discipline and swift counter-attacks crucial to their approach, while victory over two legs would set up a second-round meeting with either Ararat-Armenia or Riga FC.

Shamrock Rovers Champions League form:

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Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

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Floriana Champions League form:

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Floriana form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers will be without Healy, who serves a one-match suspension following his red card in the first leg, with Naj Razi, who has featured in seven league matches this season, the leading candidate to replace him in midfield.

Victor Ozhianvuna and Daniel Grant remain sidelined through injury, while Rory Gaffney, who scored nine goals last season, is still waiting to make his first appearance of the current campaign.

Floriana have no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of the return leg, meaning Portela is expected to stick largely with the side that secured a 2-0 victory in Malta.

Muric and Jah are both likely to retain their places after getting on the scoresheet in the first leg, although striker Rui Areias is also pushing for a place in the starting lineup.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; O'Sullivan, Stevens, Grace; Brennan, Byrne, Watts, Razi, Mulraney; Burke, Noonan

Floriana possible starting lineup:

Cioletti; Zammit-Lonardelli, Kauan, Spiteri, Beerman; Vella, Kurtalic; Varela, Muric, Dervisagic, Jah

We say: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Floriana

The Irish champions are expected to produce a better performance and result at home, and we expect them to raise their levels.

However, sloppiness and indiscipline in the first leg have put them in a difficult situation, and Floriana have enough quality in their ranks to score goals away from home, and win the tie on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.