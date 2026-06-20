Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 23:57

Looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Irish Premier Division, leaders Shamrock Rovers will welcome Derry City to Tallaght Stadium on Monday.

The Hoops could make it four wins from five games, while the Candystripes are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's Rovers were crowned Premier Division champions once again in 2025, and they currently top the tree this time around with 14 matches remaining.

Most recently, the Hoops collected maximum points after a 2-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Waterford on Friday, recovering from their surprise 2-1 defeat against Shelbourne a week prior.

That victory has Bradley's side five clear of second-placed St Patrick's Athletic - who they downed 1-0 on May 29 - though they have played a game more than their challengers.

Keen to maintain their distance from their rivals, Rovers will take confidence from the fact that they have lost just one league outing in Tallaght this season, winning eight times and drawing once.

Additionally, supporters will be buoyed by their team's defensive record, which has seen the Hoops keep nine clean sheets - the most in the division.

© Iconsport / George Sweeney, Alamy

Meanwhile, Tiernan Lynch's Derry arrive for this clash in poor form having won just one of their last nine games, a 4-1 thrashing of Bohemians on June 12.

To make matters worse, the Candystripes were beaten 2-1 by Galway United on Friday, meaning the club have lost two of their three most recent outings.

That defeat has left Lynch's men sixth in the table, where their tally of 25 points puts them 10 short of the European places and a mere six above ninth-placed Sligo Rovers in the relegation playoff spot.

Derry are the underdogs for this contest, and the most-likely outcome - another loss - could see them leapfrogged by seventh-placed Galway, not to mention that the Candystripes have played at least one game more than every side below them.

With that in mind, a draw may be a major boon, but after seeing the visitors lose three of their last four away clashes, fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rovers will be lighter up top than ideal this week without a number of strikers, including Maleace Asamoah, who is dealing with a muscle injury, Rory Gaffney, who has an ankle issue, and Daniel Mandroiu, who is recovering from a knee problem.

To make matters worse, 17-year-old attacking midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna has a muscle injury of his own, so expect to see John McGovern lead the line on Monday, supported by Dylan Watts and Graham Burke.

Elsewhere, centre-back Roberto Lopes has captured fans' hearts at World Cup 2026 as part of the Cape Verde squad, while fellow central defender Daniel Cleary is suspended, so manager Bradley may opt for a three-man defence of Tunmise Sobowale, Lee Grace and Enda Stevens once again.

As for Derry, they are missing goalkeeper Brian Maher due to a broken wrist he suffered in February, while centre-half Robert Slevin is set to sit out this clash with a calf tear.

In their absence, Eddie Beach should start between the sticks, shielded by Conor Barr and Patrick McClean at the heart of Lynch's backline.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Watts, McGovern, Burke

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Beach; Olayinka, Barr, McClean, Fleming; O'Reilly, Dummigan; Santos, Markey, Duffy; Clarke

We say: Shamrock Rovers 3-1 Derry City

Rovers are pushing for yet another title this season, and are the clear favourites to win on Monday, having triumphed in all but two of their home games this term.

Derry have won just one of their last nine outings, and after tasting defeat in three of their most recent four on the road, anything other than a loss would come as a surprise.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.