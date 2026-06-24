Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Galway United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 00:02

Keen to maintain their cushion at the top of the Irish Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers will welcome Galway United to Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

The Hoops are hoping to get back to winning ways after their draw last time out, while the Tribesmen are aiming to build on their victory.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's Rovers lifted a 22nd top-flight title in 2025, and while they have a healthy lead this time around, it would be fair to say they have been less than stable in recent weeks.

The Hoops were held to a 1-1 stalemate by mid-table Derry City on Monday, requiring a late equaliser from Aaron Greene to walk away with a point.

That draw means that Bradley's side have now won just three of their last seven outings, losing three times in a lacklustre spell that began with a 1-0 defeat against Dundalk on May 15.

However, while such a run is poor by Rovers' lofty standards, they remain at the top of the tree, where their tally of 44 points has them six clear of second-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Hoping to find their feet with a win on Friday, the Hoops will take heart from the fact that they have triumphed in all but three of their games in Tallaght this term, drawing twice and losing only once across 11 clashes.

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, John Caulfield's Galway are looking to distance themselves from the relegation zone this week, though it will take an upset for them to walk away with anything from their trip to the capital.

The Tribesmen currently sit seventh in the table with 24 points, just five above ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Last time out, Caulfield's men ran out 2-1 winners against Derry City thanks to goals either side of half time from striker Stephen Walsh.

That victory was Galway's first since a crucial 4-1 triumph over Sligo on May 16, with the team having concerningly lost two of their three outings in between.

The Tribesmen are the underdogs in this clash, and it remains to be seen whether they have turned a corner after their win against the Candystripes, but after watching their club go on a run of four away games without defeat prior to Friday's contest, the travelling supporters will be cautiously hopeful.

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

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W

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D

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rovers will be without a number of forwards this week, including Rory Gaffney, who is recovering from an ankle injury, as well as fellow strikers Maleace Asamoah and Daniel Mandroiu, who are doubts due to respective muscle and knee problems.

The Hoops are also down versatile right-winger Daniel Grant and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna, both of whom are sidelined with muscle injuries.

In their absence, another 17-year-old - Michael Noonan - should lead the line, supported from out wide by Dylan Watts and Graham Burke.

As for Galway, they are missing a striker themselves, with Dara McGuinness expected to be out again having last featured back in February.

However, veteran Stephen Walsh should be on hand to stat up top, aided by Jimmy Keohane and Edward McCarthy, as well as David Hurley from a number 10 position.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, O'Sullivan; Mulraney, Healy, Byrne, Brennan; Watts, Noonan, Burke

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Brouder, Facchineri, Devitt; Wolfe, Bolger, McCormack; Hurley; Keohane, Walsh, McCarthy

We say: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Galway United

Rovers have been far from their best in recent weeks, but they should still have more than enough to take all three points against Galway.

That being said, the visitors' away form suggests that they could be stubborn opposition for the Premier Division champions, even if they go on to lose.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.