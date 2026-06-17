Preview: Galway United vs Derry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Jun 2026 23:58

Looking over their shoulder towards the Irish Premier Division's relegation zone, Galway United will face Derry City at Pearse Stadium on Friday.

The Tribesmen are looking for their first win in four games this week, while the Candystripes are hoping to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

John Caulfield's Galway are the nominal hosts but continue to play away from Eammon Deacy Park due to the scheduled drainage works on their home, groundsharing with Galway GAA club at Pearse Stadium.

The situation may not be ideal, but the Tribesmen were forced to welcome Dundalk to Turner's Cross in Cork for their most recent clash - going on to lose 1-0 - and the reduced travel this time around will be a relief.

That defeat left Caulfield's side seventh in the top flight, where their tally of 21 points sees them just two above ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

To make matters worse, Galway have now won just one of their last nine matches - a 4-1 victory over the Bit O' Red on May 16 - as well as lost three of their last five outings.

If the Tribesmen are to have any reason for optimism ahead of Friday's showdown, it should be about the fact they have found the back of the net in nine of their 10 most recent outings, and Caulfield's men could earn a point if they can remain composed at the back.

© Iconsport / George Sweeney, Alamy

Meanwhile, Tiernan Lynch's Derry sit sixth with 29 points having been frustrated across their 21 matches so far, but they will be hopeful after their win last Friday.

The Candystripes shockingly came from behind to thrash European-hopefuls Bohemians 4-1 that day, fuelled by a brace from James Clarke, who could have had a hat-trick if not for a penalty miss late on.

Taking all three points against the Bohs brought an end to an eight-game winless run for Lynch's side, who lead the league in draws with 10.

Derry will be keen to show that their triumph was not a one-off, but after securing just one Premier Division victory on the road this season, it remains to be seen whether they have truly turned a corner.

Seizing back-to-back wins this week could lift the Candystripes to within six points of the top three, though a return to losing ways may give their campaign a different complexion considering that they are also just six above Sligo.

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

W

L

D

L

Derry City League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

D

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Galway have a largely fit squad to choose from, though they will once again be without right-sided striker Dara McGuinness, who has been sidelined since October 2025.

In his absence, Stephen Walsh looks set to lead the line once again, supported by Kristopher Twardek and Edward McCarthy from out wide.

David Hurley is the man in line to start in the number 10 role behind the striker, backed up by a double pivot of Jimmy Keohane and Aaron Bolger.

As for Derry, they are lighter in defence than ideal given the club are missing goalkeeper Brian Maher due to a broken wrist, while centre-back Robert Slevin is a doubt with a knock.

Looking to fill the gaps on Friday, Lynch could opt for a central defensive trio of Conor Barr, Stott and Brandon Fleming, with Barry Cotter and Ben Doherty at wing-back.

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Barratt, Williams, Brouder, Devitt; Keohane, Hurley; Twardek, Bolger, McCarthy; Walsh

Derry City possible starting lineup:

Beach; Barr, Stott, Fleming; Cotter, O'Reilly, Olayinka, Doherty; Santos, Clarke, Dummigan

We say: Galway United 1-2 Derry City

Galway have struggled so far this season, and playing away from their home ground could add an additional layer of difficulty.

However, they have consistently scored in matches, and could put up a fight - even if they go on to lose.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.