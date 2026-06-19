2026 World Cup: Scotland's chances of knockout spot this summer could rest on key duo

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 20:56 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 20:57

Ahead of Scotland's 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco, Sports Mole's football editor Matt Law discusses their chances of reaching the knockout round of the tournament.

Matt Law, football editor: "McGinn and McTominay are players of a certain level"

Scotland vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Match Preview

If Scotland actually win this group, they'd play the runner-up in Group F - Sweden, Japan, Netherlands, or Tunisia.

They might fancy it against Sweden, for example. Goals from midfield - McGinn came up with the one last time out, and that's where their real strength is.

Gannon-Doak played well too, and they've also got McTominay and McGinn.

Looking through Scotland's past - Denis Law, Kenny Dalglish, Ally McCoist, even Kenny Miller came up with a decent amount of goals for Scotland - but Shankland and Che Adams are just not at that level. The quality's just not there.

Against Haiti last time out, it was only two shots on target for Scotland. Those two really struggled to show any real impact.

They're both good players - good, not great - whereas McGinn and McTominay are players of a certain level. Scotland will be looking to those players and Robertson, with the experience to take them through. It's a big game. I predicted Morocco to win.

I think it will be tight, but it would be great to see Scotland get the job done and make the knockout rounds.