Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta ready to make 'glitzy' forward signing ahead of new Premier League season

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 23:38

Arsenal have decided to submit a second bid for Jeremy Monga after being initially rebuffed by Leicester City, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will look to build upon their Premier League success this summer by reinforcing their forward line, arguably the weakest area in their squad.

Mikel Arteta's side won the title having scored just 71 times, with Viktor Gyokeres the only player to score more than 10 non-penalty goals in the league (11).

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to the Emirates, though he would likely cost in excess of £100m.

The Mirror claim that after an initial bid was rejected, Arsenal are set to submit a new bid to Leicester City for Jeremy Monga, with the 16-year-old key target for the Londoners.

© Imago

Jeremy Monga assessed: Why do Arsenal want Leicester City teenager?

It would be beneficial to Monga's development if expectations were modest should he move to Arsenal given he will only turn 17 in July, but it is easy to see why he is rated so highly.

Though the teenager predominantly operates on the right side of the pitch, he has played on the opposite flank too, and he can play as an attacking midfielder behind a main striker.

JEREMY MONGA: LEICESTER CITY STATS Games: 37 Starts: 10 Goals: 1 Assists: 2

Monga played 112 minutes for Leicester in the 2024-25 Premier League season despite being just 15, and he played in 27 games for the club in the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

The winger only started eight times last term in the league, but he still managed to score once and provide two assists, while also being a constant threat when dribbling at opposition defenders.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal transfer approach: The right move from Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal must make first-team additions to their attack this summer if they are to retain their Premier League title, but the move to sign Monga should be seen positively.

The increasing cost of transfers means that bringing in star players to the Emirates will take up a sizeable chunk of the club's budget, potentially limiting how many improvements they can make elsewhere in the team.

By bringing in and developing players such as Monga, Arsenal could save on future transfers, enabling greater flexibility when it comes to squad planning.