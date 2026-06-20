World Cup 2026: Morocco's inability to kill games off could haunt Atlas Lions as stressful Scotland win raises concerns

By Alexis Pereira | 20 Jun 2026 02:31

Morocco unofficially booked their place in the round of 32 at World Cup 2026 on Friday, edging Scotland 1-0 in Boston. But a victory that was secured in a state of nerves, despite leading for more than 90 minutes, must serve as a warning for Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

One image from the final whistle told the whole story. Seconds after the match ended, centre-back Issa Diop was seen giving a sharp dressing-down to teammate Samir El Mourabet in the centre circle. Not the images that usually follow a comfortable win.

And indeed the closing stages had been extremely tense, with Morocco coming close to conceding a late equaliser. The Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay's shot into the side netting, the contact between McTominay and Neil El Aynaoui in the penalty area, Lyndon Dykes' header — each of these incidents could easily have gone the other way on a more testing evening, and Morocco would have left the contest frustrated and full of regret. How did they find themselves in that position when they had been in front after just one minute and ten seconds?

A costly lack of clinical edge

Three points secured for Morocco ✅#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

Given the number of chances they created, the Atlas Lions had absolutely no reason to be clinging on for dear life at the end. El Aynaoui and, more so, Bilal El Khannouss had the ball of a 2-0 in the first half, but both squandered their opportunities. After the break, Ismael Saibari — who had scored the opener inside two minutes — struck the bar from a deflected effort, and El Khannouss' header was kept out by a remarkable save from Angus Gunn. Later in the match, Brahim Diaz made the wrong choice when he opted to go alone inside the area, which left Saibari isolated and furious on the left.

The tempo dropped — and warning signs followed

Against Brazil, Morocco had started brightly for 30 minutes before dropping their level and coming under pressure. Against Scotland, the same pattern repeated itself. Ouahbi's men dominated comfortably in the first half, with Scotland's first real opening not arriving until the closing minutes before the break, when Andy Robertson's delivery was poorly met by John McGinn.

In the second half, Morocco progressively loosened their grip and ultimately ended the match struggling to play out from their own half.

At the final whistle, Ouahbi sought to play down the drama: 'We would have liked to score the second goal to be more comfortable. We wanted to keep them very high up to prevent them from getting near our area. It is true that, at 1-0 late on, with Scotland's qualities… But it does not matter. We had said among ourselves: no panic. We do what needs to be done, we defend, we keep pressing. We lacked a little efficiency. We put in a big performance and showed that, even in difficult moments, these players play for Morocco, for the shirt, and we move on.'

The fans have spoken – Ismael Saibari is your Superior Player of the Match! ?#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/7yw6UeV0U8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

At the subsequent press conference, the Morocco boss was more candid, admitting: 'I do not think we managed the match as well as we could have done.' He did, however, point to signs of progress: 'There were moments in this match where, in the past, we might have conceded a goal.'

Behind that measured optimism lies a genuine concern. A Morocco side that has found themselves in front very quickly in both of their World Cup fixtures so far does not yet appear to know how to manage a lead. The Atlas Lions seem to hesitate between sitting on the score and continuing to press forward. That inability to commit to a clear approach has twice come dangerously close to costing them — and it cannot continue into the knockout stage.