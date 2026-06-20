Man City transfer news: Jeremy Doku new contract 'decision' reached as Enzo Maresca’s Premier League attack is assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 01:49

Manchester City are reported to have agreed a five-year deal with Jeremy Doku on a higher salary.

The 2025-26 Premier League season may not have resulted in the title heading back to the Etihad, but there were positives to take from the campaign.

Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly look ready to form part of the Citizens' next great side, while winger Doku seemed to take a leap forward in his development.

The Belgian was arguably the club's best player in the closing weeks of the campaign, though he only has two years left on his current deal.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Doku is set to sign a five-year contract to stay at the Etihad, while Josko Gvardiol will also sign a new deal soon.

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Jeremy Doku new contract: Does Man City winger deserve new deal?

Doku has struggled with productivity throughout his time in England, scoring just 11 goals in 88 Premier League appearances.

It is important to note that wingers in England struggled in the final third last term, as seen by the fact Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka netted a combined 14 league goals.

JEREMY DOKU'S PREMIER LEAGUE MANCHESTER CITY STATS Matches: 88 Starts: 53 Goals: 11 Assists: 19 Successful Dribbles per Game (2025-26): 2.8

While he may not be a production machine, Doku showed signs of improving his output towards the end of the campaign given he scored five goals and registered two assists in his last 10 matches for City in all competitions.

The Belgian's threat also extends far beyond goal contributions, with his ability to dribble past opposition full-backs unrivalled in England, so ensuring that he remains at the Etihad is a sensible move.

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Man City transfer news: Does Enzo Maresca need more goals?

As long as Erling Haaland remains at the Etihad, he will be City's main source of goals, but if manager-elect Enzo Maresca is to succeed, he may need to add more threat to his squad.

The Citizens ended 2025-26 having netted 77 times in the league, and though that was six more than champions Arsenal, it was 19 fewer than they managed when they last won the title in 2023-24.

Forward Antoine Semenyo only joined in the January transfer window, and perhaps he will help restore City's ruthlessness in the final third.

Rodri's ability to play forward from midfield was missed at times last season, with the Spaniard only starting 21 league games, so keeping him fit for the majority of 2026-27 will be crucial if Maresca wants to get the best out of his side's attack.