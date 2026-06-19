Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates, Boxing Day game

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 10:18 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 10:55

No sooner have Arsenal been crowned Premier League champions in the 2025-26 season than Mikel Arteta's side must go again in 2026-27.

The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title under the Spanish boss last term, pipping now-departed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to the crown.

Having been dethroned after title wins in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04, the Gunners are now aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League triumphs for the first time and emulate Manchester United, Chelsea and Man City in that regard.

Here, Sports Mole brings you Arsenal's full list of fixtures from the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Arsenal's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August 21: Coventry City (H) 29: Aston Villa (A) September 5: Chelsea (H) 12: Sunderland (A) 19: Brighton & Hove Albion (A) October 10: Leeds United (H) 17: Nottingham Forest (A) 24: Everton (H) 31: Liverpool (A) November 7: Hull City (H) 21: Newcastle United (A) 28: Manchester City (H) December 2: Brentford (A) 5: Tottenham Hotspur (A) 12: Bournemouth (H) 19: Manchester United (H) 26: Crystal Palace (A) 30: Fulham (A) January 2: Ipswich Town (H) 6: Brentford (H) 16: Hull City (A) 23: Newcastle United (H) 30: Manchester City (A) February 6: Liverpool (H) 10: Ipswich Town (A) 20: Fulham (H) 27: Manchester United (A) March 3: Crystal Palace (H) 13: Chelsea (A) 20: Sunderland (H) April 10: Coventry City (A)

17:Aston Villa (H)

Sat 24 Bournemouth (A) May 1: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

8: Leeds United (A)

15: Nottingham Forest (H)

23: Everton (A)

30: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League fixtures key dates

Liverpool, October 31 (A)

© Imago

Although Arne Slot is no longer in situ at Anfield, trips to the red half of Merseyside have long proved disappointing for Arsenal under Arteta and indeed before the Spaniard took charge.

The Gunners were undone by a stunning Dominik Szoboszlai free kick last term and also failed to beat the Reds in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

Given that Arsenal have now gone six visits to Anfield without victory under Arteta and have not prevailed there since 2012, it will be fascinating to see whether the Gunners boss can end the Londoners' wait against his compatriot Andoni Iraola.

Manchester City, November 28 (H)

© Iconsport / SPI

Guardiola may no longer be at Man City, but the resources available to his expected replacement, Enzo Maresca, suggest that the Cityzens will remain firmly in the title conversation.

Having seen how both teams slugged it out in the closing weeks of last season after Arsenal faltered in the spring, the Gunners ending November by welcoming last season's runners-up gives them a chance to inflict another defeat on the Manchester outfit, whom they have not lost to at the Emirates in three years, winning two.

With this fixture starting what could be a tricky festive period for the champions, beating one of the expected title contenders before a hectic December will delight Gooners.

Tottenham Hotspur, December 5 (A)

© Imago

Arsenal may have comprehensively dominated Spurs in recent seasons, but they will never tire of facing their fiercest rivals, particularly after last term’s 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium backed up the same scoreline at the Emirates, to extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to eight matches.

With Gooners having celebrated success at the home of the enemy for four seasons running, during which Arsenal have prevailed by an aggregate score of 10-3, they will relish the chance to continue that sequence against the latest Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Given that the fixture falls in a derby-laden December that is bookended by West London trips to Brentford and Fulham and also features games against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, the month could prove incredibly pivotal for the champions.