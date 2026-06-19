Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi faces £45m exit call as 'official' offer arrives from Premier League club

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 00:45 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 00:51

Tottenham Hotspur have received a £45m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for Luka Vuskovic, the latest report has revealed.

Roberto De Zerbi appears determined to transform the makeup of his Spurs squad ahead of the new Premier League season, especially in defence.

Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi have already been signed, while the club are said to have agreed a deal with Brighton for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

That transfer is reported to total £52m, though Tottenham may receive a significant sum from the Seagulls for central defender Vuskovic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Brighton have bid £45m for the 19-year-old, adding that the Lononders will soon decide whether to accept the offer.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Luka Vuskovic transfer latest: Mistake by Roberto De Zerbi?

Tottenham have strengthened considerably in defence, so allowing Vuskovic to leave would not necessarily leave the club short at the back.

In fact, there is an argument that Senesi and Van Hecke perfectly suit De Zerbi's style of play, though there are question marks about both from a defensive perspective.

LUKA VUSKOVIC AT HAMBURGER SV IN 2025-26 Total Duels Won per Game: 7.4 (68%) Ground Duels Won per Game: 2.1 (55%) Aerial Duels Won per Game: 5.3 (75%)

Vuskovic is young enough to develop considerably, and he demonstrated during his time on loan at Hamburger SV in 2025-26 that he is an excellent duellist, both on the ground and in the air.

The physical nature of the Premier League means teams can be caught out at the back if their defence is not able to deal with long balls, and Vuskovic would likely be very comfortable in the top flight due to his skillset.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Luka Vuskovic to Brighton: The best place for his development?

If Spurs cannot guarantee Vuskovic minutes, then the teenager may not find a better destination this summer than the Amex.

Brighton have a long history of allowing youngsters to iron out their mistakes, and the Tottenham centre-back would not have the added pressure that playing for a team like Spurs would encompass.

It should be noted that Brighton will play Conference League football next term, and it may benefit the 19-year-old to become accustomed to playing two games a week.

The Seagulls are also not opposed to selling their star players, so the Croatian would almost certainly still have the opportunity to move to a team competing at the top level in the coming years.