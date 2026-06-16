Tottenham transfer news: How Spurs could line up with Jan Paul van Hecke as £52m deal 'agreed' with Brighton for defender

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jun 2026 19:55

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £52m deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, the newest report has revealed.

The summer transfer window is open for Premier League teams, though deals may be difficult to complete due to the ongoing World Cup, with some of the most coveted players busy battling for their nations.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side have already signed Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi for free, while they are also thought to be pursuing Brighton defender Van Hecke.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of failed bids from Spurs, and some fans were fearful that his participation at the World Cup for the Netherlands would disrupt a potential switch.

David Ornstein allayed those concerns as he has reported in The Athletic that Tottenham have now reached an agreement with Brighton worth £52m.

© Imago / Sportimage

How will Roberto De Zerbi line up with Van Hecke?

Tottenham will head into the 2026-27 season with a remarkably altered backline, with Van Hecke set to join left-back Andrew Robertson and centre-back Marcos Senesi through the doors at the club.

Robertson may not be as athletic as he once was, but he may prove to be more reliable than Destiny Udogie, who has struggled with injury issues during his time in London.

Current centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could be sidelined by the latest additions, though selling both in one summer may leave the team light at the back.

However, after a season in which Spurs conceded 57 goals, neither can have many complaints if they are benched by newcomers.

Van Hecke and Senesi are also significant upgrades with the ball at their feet compared to their counterparts, so expect to see the two in the middle of a back four flanked by Robertson and right-back Pedro Porro, who has signed a new deal to extend his stay at the club until 2031.

© Imago

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Where else should Spurs strengthen?

Spurs have been recently linked with Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, but so have the likes of Manchester United.

The lack of European football could prove damaging for Tottenham if they wish to compete with teams at the top of the table for star players.

However, there is an argument that Tonali would not be the right fit for the club anyway considering he is not a specialist with the ball, and De Zerbi's teams have always emphasised playing through the centre of the pitch.

A midfielder will be needed regardless of changes to the squad, especially as Joao Palhinha's loan has expired.