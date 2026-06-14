Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi addresses "important" Pedro Porro contract extension as revolution continues

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jun 2026 23:12

Roberto De Zerbi has lauded the technical skill of Pedro Porro, who has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Now that the 2025-26 Premier League season is behind the club, many Spurs fans are looking forward to the transfer window with hope that 2026-27 will be a far more enjoyable campaign.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be keen to make a number of changes, but he also expressed his delight at Pedro Porro's decision to extend his stay at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has signed fresh terms that last until 2031, putting an end to fears he would leave when his previous deal expired in 2028.

In quotes that appeared on the club's website, De Zerbi made a concerted effort to highlight the defender's technical quality, saying "Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations.

"As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level.

"He understands football in a very intelligent way, and brings energy, intensity and personality to the team. This new contract is good news for everyone at the Club. We believe in Pedro, and I am excited to continue working with him and helping him achieve even more in the coming years."

The focus on what Porro is capable of with the ball perhaps hints at the shift in style that De Zerbi intends to make this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Roberto De Zerbi and Pedro Porro: The perfect right-back?

Tottenham's style of play has drastically changed over the years, as while many grew fond of the intensity seen under Mauricio Pochettino and the flowing football of Ange Postecoglou, the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espírito Santo and Thomas Frank at times riled fans with their perceived negativity.

Frank in particular struggled to adapt to life at Tottenham, and supporters felt that he was the wrong fit for players like Porro, but De Zerbi's approach will likely see the Spanish international thrive.

PEDRO PORRO IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE Matches: 117 Starts: 108 Goals: 9 Assists: 18

The right-back is a strong passer and crosser, and he is an expert when attempting to play out from the back, something that his current manager is known to place great value on.

Porro has contributed to 27 goals and assists during his time in the Premier League, and if De Zerbi can harness his influence in the final third, forwards like Dominic Solanke and Mohammed Kudus may benefit from his presence close to the box.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke: Tottenham's defensive revolution

It would be surprising if centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both stayed at Tottenham this summer, especially as Marcos Senesi has been signed, as well as the fact the club are attempting to bring Jan Paul van Hecke to London from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Senesi and Van Hecke are exceptional on the ball, and that could indicate De Zerbi's desire to significantly improve Spurs' ability to retain possession and play through teams.

Left-back Andrew Robertson has also been signed, and though he is not as strong when in possession, his leadership could be vital in ensuring that defensive standards are consistently high.