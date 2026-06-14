Pedro Porro Tottenham contract details revealed as Roberto De Zerbi receives major boost

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 18:28

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has put pen to paper on his new contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon defender has blossomed into a key performer for the Lilywhites since joining in the January 2023 window, coming up with 13 goals and 26 assists in 152 appearances in all tournaments.

Porro scored two goals and set up six more in 47 matches last term as Tottenham secured Premier League survival on the final day, boosting their chances of retaining top talent such as the Spaniard.

Porro's previous Spurs contract was due to expire in 2028, and the 26-year-old was linked with a return to Man City, whom he failed to make a single appearance for during his first spell.

However, reports last week claimed that Tottenham and Porro were close to finalising a new deal, and the club announced his new terms on Sunday evening.

Pedro Porro Tottenham contract details revealed

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Fabrizio Romano reports that Porro's new terms will run for at least the next five years until 2031, and Tottenham will also have the option to trigger a one-year extension until 2032.

The defender can also expect a raise on his £85,000-a-week salary, a wage which currently makes him only Spurs' 11th-highest earner, behind the likes of Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha.

It is unclear how big a financial increase Porro can anticipate, but his new deal will reflect his status as one of Tottenham's most dependable performers over the last three-and-a-half years.

The 26-year-old has become the second Spurs player to extend his terms this month, after fellow defender Ben Davies signed a new one-year contract last week.

Porro was crucial to Tottenham's Europa League triumph last term, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 13 matches and playing the full 90 in the 1-0 final win over Manchester United.

Porro is currently away with the Spain squad preparing for Monday's World Cup 2026 opener against Cape Verde, but he is expected to lose out to Marcos Llorente for a start at right-back.

Pedro Porro signs new Tottenham deal: Who next for Roberto De Zerbi?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

The Lilywhites now have four players due to leave as free agents in 2028, including creative duo Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.

Talks over an extension with Kulusevski are unlikely to gather pace while he continues his recovery from a serious knee problem, but fresh terms for Maddison ought to be a priority for sporting director Johan Lange.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and defender Ashley Phillips are also out of contract in two years' time, but the former is being targeted by Juventus, and the latter is yet to break into the first team.

In the more immediate future, Richarlison and Dane Scarlett could both leave for nothing in 2027, although neither man has done enough to warrant a fresh deal yet.