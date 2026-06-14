Germany's striker problem: Can Die Mannschaft go deep at World Cup 2026?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Jun 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 18:03

Ahead of Germany's opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Curacao, Sports Mole senior reporter Matt Law assesses Die Mannschaft's chances of lifting the trophy and examines the striker options that could define their campaign.

Germany kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign today against Group E debutants Curacao in Houston, and the mood around Die Mannschaft has rarely felt more optimistic since their last triumph in Brazil 12 years ago.

With Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala providing creativity in abundance and Julian Nagelsmann's side having recovered impressively from an early qualifying defeat, the platform is set for a deep run in North America. Yet a fundamental question remains — and it rests, as it so often has in recent years, at centre-forward.

In terms of the overall pecking order heading into this tournament, Germany sit in the group below the genuine elite.

"I think they're in that group behind the top six, with Belgium, Netherlands, etc." There is no denying, however, that the signs heading in have been encouraging. "Their form is really good."

History on their side and against them

To dismiss Germany as anything less than a serious proposition would be to ignore one of international football's most decorated records.

"It's difficult to ever call Germany underdogs, considering their rich history in World Cup football."

A nation that has won the World Cup four times and reached the quarter-finals or better in 17 consecutive tournaments commands a base level of respect that no amount of recent turbulence can entirely erode.

But that turbulence is real. "They're always competitive, though they've been disappointed in the last two World Cups."

Group-stage exits in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022 represented a historic low for a country that had come to treat the latter stages as something close to a birthright. The question now is whether this squad has enough at the sharp end to avoid a third consecutive early departure.

"It's just that lack of quality in the striker position when you think about the players they've had down the years: Klose, Gerd Muller, even Podolski."

Stats Germany's All-Time International Top Scorers 71 68 49 44 22 Retired Active (Havertz)

"Podolski gets overlooked quite a lot, but he's third on Germany's all-time top scorer list, and even Thomas Muller."

The observation carries genuine weight. Germany have consistently produced players capable of delivering at the very highest level — figures who did not merely represent the national team but reshaped the sport's record books. The gap between that golden lineage and the current options at centre-forward is difficult to ignore.

The striker conundrum in 2026

"Kai Havertz has a pretty good record, 22 goals in 58 games for Germany." The Arsenal forward remains the most credible option through the middle — a consistent contributor at international level with the ability to score in important matches, but beyond Havertz, the picture becomes markedly less convincing.

Squad Analysis Germany's Striker Options — World Cup 2026 First Choice Kai Havertz Arsenal 22 Goals 58 Caps 0.38 Per game Most reliable option through the middle at international level Nick Woltemade Newcastle United ? Top scorer in World Cup qualifying, but a difficult second half of the season at club level has raised doubts over form heading into the tournament Deniz Undav Stuttgart ? An option off the bench but yet to consistently demonstrate he can lead the line at international level Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund ? Promising at club level but question marks remain over translating that form to the international stage

"Nick Woltemade has had a difficult season at Newcastle, Deniz Undav, Maximilian Beier, they just don't fill me with much expectation that this Germany side will be able to challenge the elite teams."

Woltemade was Germany's top scorer through qualifying, yet his club form dipped sharply in the second half of the season — a concern that will only grow more significant as the opposition improves and spaces tighten in the knockout stages.

For the immediate task, however, expectations are clear. "I expect them to get through this group and they'll have some tough games, but I don't think this one will be particularly tough."

On paper, Group E is eminently manageable: Curacao are a first-time qualifier, Ivory Coast are dangerous but beatable, and Ecuador represent the sternest test without being insurmountable. Germany ought to progress — and comfortably in this opening fixture.

"I would expect Germany to win this one, but would expect them to struggle when they come up against a strong side in the latter stages of the competition."

That is where the striker question becomes decisive. Against well-organised opponents with fewer gaps to exploit, a side without a consistent, elite-level centre-forward tends to find goals considerably harder to come by.

"Germany are not one I'd be looking at to potentially challenge, but they're fully capable and have quality players capable of a surprise."

That, perhaps, is the most precise summary of Die Mannschaft's standing at this tournament: a side with the history and the talent to cause problems for anyone, but not yet equipped with the clinical firepower that would make them genuine contenders to lift the trophy come July.