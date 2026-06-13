Germany vs. Curacao: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 13:23

Germany and Curacao will open their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest on Sunday.

The two teams are competing in Group E at this summer's tournament alongside Ivory Coast and Ecuador, with Germany the strong favourites to top the section.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Germany vs. Curacao kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 6pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Germany vs. Curacao being played?

The World Cup fixture between Germany and Curacao will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

Also known as Houston Stadium, the ground is the home of NFL outfit Houston Texans, while it is also hosts a number of USA's football matches.

How to watch Germany vs. Curacao in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Germany and Curacao?

Four-time winners Germany are not being considered among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, but DFB-Elf have a lot of quality, and they will be bidding to avoid what would be one of the biggest shocks of all time against Curacao.

Germany have been victorious in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, and they will also take on Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E this summer.

Curacao are the smallest nation by both population (less than 160,000) and area to secure a spot in the finals of the tournament, and the Blue Wave sit 82nd in the FIFA rankings.

The national team, who are managed by Dick Advocaat, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Scotland in one of their two pre-World Cup friendlies at the end of May, and even a point in this section would be seen as a major positive.

> Our full preview of Germany vs. Curacao can be found here