Germany vs. Curacao: How Dick Advocaat can pull off one of World Cup's greatest-ever upsets

By Matt Law | 14 Jun 2026 17:03 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 17:26

Ahead of Germany's opening World Cup 2026 fixture against Curacao, Sports Mole senior editor Matt Law looks at how Dick Advocaat's side can pull off a shock result.

Germany vs Curacao

Leandro Bacuna leads Curacao to their first ever World Cup

© Imago

Aston Villa fans fondly remember Leandro Bacuna, and he has a good history in English football, having been at Reading, Cardiff and Watford.

He currently plays in Turkey. He has the most appearances for Curacao and is second on their all-time top scorer list with 16.

Interestingly, his younger brother Juninho Bacuna is third on the all-time list.

It would be interesting to see whether they can become the top two goal scorers for their country.

Juninho Bacuna has also had English football experience at Rangers, Huddersfield and Birmingham, and is currently in Turkey as well.

They do have players who have played at a good level. Sontje Hansen is currently at Middlesbrough.

Bacuna Brothers: Curacao career records Leandro Bacuna Club: Igdir FK (Turkey) Caps: 71 (joint record) International goals: 16 (2nd all-time) Role: Captain Juninho Bacuna Club: Gaziantep FK (Turkey) English clubs: Huddersfield, Rangers, Birmingham International goals: 14 (3rd all-time) Role: Midfielder

Tahith Chong: the player to watch

© Imago

Tahith Chong would be the one I would place a lot of emphasis on.

From his time at Manchester United when he came through, he was very highly rated, tipped as a player that could potentially break into the first team and have a really good career.

It never quite happened for him at Manchester United, but he's gone on to become a pretty good Championship player.

He was with Luton in the Premier League, then in the Championship, and is now with Sheffield United.

He has that unpredictability about him, that quality, that low centre of gravity even though he is quite tall.

He would be the one they'll be looking to get on the ball. He's had a good start to his career with Curacao, three goals in six caps.

He's another one who played every level for the Netherlands, under-17s, 19s, 20s and 21s, before switching his allegiance.

Tahith Chong: career at a glance Current club: Sheffield United (Championship) Club career: Feyenoord → Manchester United → Birmingham City → Luton Town → Sheffield United Curacao record: 6 caps, 3 goals Netherlands youth: U15 through to U21 before switching allegiance to Curacao in 2025 Born: Willemstad, Curacao, 4 December 1999

They do have standout names, and Chong along with the Bacuna brothers would be the ones they will be looking to.

It's very difficult to see them making a real impression, but what an achievement, and I hope they do well.