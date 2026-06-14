Ayyoub Bouaddi: Why Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United are tracking Moroccan midfield superstar

By Calum Burrowes | 14 Jun 2026 15:32 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 15:56

The 2026 World Cup is well underway, with a number of different national teams competing on football’s biggest stage and showcasing talent that fans around the world may not have seen in action before.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is no exception, with the teenage midfielder making his World Cup debut against Brazil on Friday evening for Morocco.

The French-born youngster produced an accomplished display against the five-time world champions, consistently getting the better of Brazil midfielder Casemiro before being withdrawn at half-time, and later dominating his replacement Fabinho in the second half as well.

Bouaddi, who was featuring for France U21s as recently as March, has delivered a number of eye-catching performances for Lille and has consequently attracted significant interest regarding his future.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at why he is regarded as a standout talent and which elite European sides are monitoring the Lille midfielder.

What makes Bouaddi stand out among Europe’s elite midfield prospects?

© Imago

Bouaddi opted to play for Morocco instead of France earlier this year, and the 18-year-old midfielder made three appearances for the Atlas Lions in their pre-World Cup warm-up fixtures.

The teenage sensation has also amassed 96 appearances for Lille, 63 of which have come in Ligue 1 over the last three seasons, and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

But what exactly makes the 18-year-old so highly rated at such an early stage of his career?

Even ahead of football’s biggest tournament, Bouaddi was already viewed as a player to watch closely, but his standout performance against Brazil has only further elevated his stock.

He regularly showcased his intelligent interplay and willingness to carry the ball forward, using surging dribbles to help break through Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil midfield.

Across his World Cup debut, he completed 53 progressive carries, 15 more than any of his teammates, underlining his influence in possession.

He was equally impressive without the ball, contributing to an aggressive press that unsettled a sluggish Brazilian side on multiple occasions.

At club level, Bouaddi has also been a key figure for Lille, playing 2,329 league minutes, the fourth most of any teenager in Europe’s top five leagues, highlighting both his quality and durability.

In 2023, he won a public speaking competition featuring players from professional academies across France, underlining his maturity and composure when discussing his future.

Who is tracking Bouaddi ahead of a potential move?

© Iconsport / Shaquan Woody/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Unsurprisingly, a number of top sides have taken a keen interest in the youngster in recent weeks, with only a select few capable of getting his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs leading the chase for one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

According to reports, the North London side have been monitoring Bouaddi for several months, with regular contact maintained with his representatives since January last year.

Alongside Arsenal, it is believed that Liverpool, now under Andoni Iraola, are also stepping up their interest.

Despite being under new management, the Reds will be eager to bring further fresh faces through the door in an attempt to improve on their poor performance last season

Michael Carrick recently became the new permanent Manchester United boss following the end of the Premier League season and may look to start his tenure with a statement signing.

Bouaddi would certainly be that and be an answer to their midfield problems.

With all that in mind, Lille will be in no rush to sell their prized asset on the cheap, or at all.

The French club are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £60.4 million (€70 million), though his value could continue to rise further as the tournament progresses in North America.